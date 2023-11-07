Community legal assistance society offers free legal services for sexual violence

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Content warning: mentions of sexual assault.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 34,242 reported cases of sexual assault in 2021, a jarring 18% increase from 2020. However, it is commonly known that most sexual assault cases are not reported due to mistrust of police, fear of victim-blaming, and concerns around retaliation.

The Community Legal Assistance Society (CLAS) was established as a non-profit law firm in 1971 for marginalized or discriminated British Columbians to seek out legal advice. The society offers lawyers trained through the Mental Health Law Program and the SHARP Workplaces Legal Clinic. They also guide people in representing themselves if they have knowledge of individuals’ legal rights.

The Community Legal Assistance Society (CLAS) launched a momentous service in October that “provides free legal advice to anyone who has experienced sexual assault in BC.” The Stand Informed program will provide up to three hours of “free, confidential legal advice to clients regardless of age, gender, income, whether they have reported the assault to the police, or if they are uncertain what they experienced is sexual assault.”

To discuss the Stand Informed initiative, The Peak interviewed CLAS supervising lawyer, Jennifer Khor, on the principles of the program. Khor explained that sexual assaults are often not reported due to fears of not being believed, distrust in police, and the concern that the Canadian legal system will not bring justice to the perpetrator of the assault.

“Many of these concerns are heightened for people who identify as Indigenous, 2SLGBTQIA+, racialized, or other communities that experience discrimination and marginalization in society,” added Khor. Statistics Canada reported in 2020 that trans individuals are more likely to “experience violent victimization and unwanted sexual behaviors.” Moreover, in 2022 they disclosed that around “4 in 10 Indigenous people (41%) were sexually or physically assaulted by an adult before age 15.”

Khor explained that the goal of Stand Informed is for individuals to know they are safe when contacting CLAS; they will be provided resources and tools to choose the next direction for themselves. The Stand Informed program uses a trauma-informed approach, which is significant for survivors of sexual assault. “A trauma-informed approach means that we understand the impact that trauma has on someone and try to ensure our clients feel safe and are not re-traumatized,” explained Khor. “For example, retelling details of the assault may be triggering for the client, so on our intake calls you don’t have to share too many details to be able to access services. We support you to make the best decision for yourself, even if that is not pursuing a legal option. It’s your decision.”

Stand Informed is funded through the government of Canada and the BC ministry of public safety and solicitor general. The Peak asked how the government plans to support awareness around sexual assault in BC. “With Stand Informed, we hope to be able to reach out throughout the province to provide our free, confidential legal advice services to anyone who has experienced sexual assault.” Khor added that the government providing funding for initiatives like Stand Informed is the first step in addressing ongoing sexual violence in the province. She referred to “sexual violence as a system issue” and a “gender and power issue,” so it is essential for legal systems to better understand the needs of sexual assault victims and how to adequately address them.

“By providing information and increasing awareness about sexual assault, we really hope to empower people who experienced sexual assault with knowledge to make the best decision for themselves. We want people to understand that it isn’t their fault that this happened to them. By discussing sexual assault more, we hope to remove some of the stigma people who experience sexual assault feel and reduce the victim-blaming that often happens,” said Khor. “It is important for people to know that there is no time limit to make a criminal complaint, or pursue a civil claim for sexual assault in BC. We encourage people to take advantage of our free, confidential legal advice service.”

To contact Stand Informed, email standinformed@clasbc.net or call 604-673-3143. Find out more information at https://clasbc.net/get-legal-help/stand-informed-legal-advice-services/.