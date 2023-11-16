Christmas craft markets

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer

If you know me, you know that Christmas is my absolute favourite time of year. Sipping hot chocolate, looking for the perfect gifts for friends and family while bundled in warm clothes . . . nothing beats that feeling. To get ahead of the game, I compiled a list of craft markets across the lower mainland where you can support local businesses while giving to your loved ones at the same time.

The Christmas Store by Potter’s Nursery

Where: 19158 48 Avenue, Surrey

Opening dates: From November 1 onwards: Saturday–Tuesday from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; Wednesday–Friday from 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Price: Free

There’s something for everyone at Potter’s Nursery’s Christmas store, from locally-crafted sweet treats to gifts for all of your favourite furry friends. While you’re there, check out The Dark Room — a 3,000-square-foot room that houses Christmas-themed paintings and candles.

Vancouver Christmas Market

Where: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Opening dates: Nov 16–30: Monday–Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.; Sunday from 11:00 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Dec 1–Dec 23: Friday & Saturday from 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.; Sunday–Thursday from 11:00 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Dec 24: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Price: Depends on when tickets are bought as tickets are limited. General admission starts at $15.99. Season passes and family passes start at $31.99 and $85.99.

A Vancouver Christmas classic, the Vancouver Christmas market opens its doors this season on November 16. Home to vendors such as Bon Macaron Patisserie, Cabin 9 Naturals, and Hook & Yarn Atelier, you’re certain to find unique handcrafted goods that anyone will enjoy finding in their stockings.

Nikkei Craft Fair

Where: Nikkei Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Opening dates: November 18–19 from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Price: $5.00, free for attendees aged 17 and under, and seniors ages 65 and older

With over 90 craft and food vendors, food trucks, and craft workshops, Nikkei Craft Fair is perfect for finding cute pieces of art, stuffed or crocheted animals, and jewelry. With all these cute trinkets, who says you can’t buy yourself a Christmas gift?

White Rock Museum and Archives’ Christmas Craft Market

Where: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock

Opening dates: November 18–December 22, Tuesdays–Sundays from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Artwork, candles, and jewelry, oh my! The Christmas Craft Market at White Rock Museum and Archives will be open six days a week from November 18–December 22, making it the perfect place to stop by if you’re in need of any last-minute gifts.

3rd Annual Christmas Market Extravaganza

Where: 23022 88 Avenue, Fort Langley

Opening date: November 25 from 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Price: Free

This Christmas market, located in Fort Langley’s Lions Hall, celebrates its third birthday this year and boasts a variety of vendors. Bring your own bag to store any gifts, goodies, or groceries you end up buying.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

Where: 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Opening dates: November 25–26 from 12:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Price: Free

Heading to the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival’s Holiday Market comes with more benefits than just being able to shop their extensive supply of local artwork, Indigenous artisans, handcrafted skincare goods, or yummy treats. While you’re there, check out some live performances, take photos of the lights, and watch the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on November 25.

Vancouver Etsy Co. Holiday Pop Up

Where: 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Opening dates: November 25–26 from 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Price: $5.00

Nestled in the Pipe Shop Venue, Vancouver Etsy Co.’s Holiday Pop Up will feature over 100 local businesses and craftspeople. Bring your friends, family, or pets for a fun gift-shopping experience.