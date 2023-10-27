This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, October 26: men’s soccer vs. Seattle Pacific at 4:30 p.m.
- SFU currently holds a 7–2–2 record and a three game win streak. The men’s soccer team has scored three goals in each of their last three matches while only giving up two goals. SFU’s last loss was on September 9.
Thursday, October 26: women’s soccer vs. Saint Martin’s at Terry Fox Field at 7:00 p.m.
- The women’s team are 4–4–2 this season and have lost their last two games. Their game against Saint Martin’s marks the beginning of a three-game homestand.
Saturday, Oct 28: women’s basketball vs. Langara (BC) at the West Gym at 9:00 a.m.
- Final exhibition game before the regular season. The women’s team was 10–13 last year.
Saturday, October 28: women’s soccer vs. Western Oregon at Terry Fox Field at 1:00 p.m.
- The women’s team was 1–0–1 against Western Oregon last season.
Away Games
Monday, October 23–Tuesday, October 24: women’s golf at Hawaiʻi Pacific Shark Shootout
- Day two and three of the invitational. The women’s team finished third out of seven teams at their last competition. Freshman Dana Smith’s third place finish was SFU’s best performance.
Thursday, October 26–Saturday, October 28: women’s golf at Dennis Rose Intercollegiate in Hawaiʻi
- Final invitational of the season until the divisional championships in April.
Saturday, October 28: men’s basketball vs. Idaho State at 5:00 p.m.
- First game of the season. The men’s team was 6–22 last year.
Saturday, October 28: volleyball vs. Western Washington at 7:00 p.m.
- The volleyball team was swept in three sets earlier this season against Western Washington.
