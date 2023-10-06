The final edition of summer SFU athletics updates

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Volleyball
News
- Former professional volleyball player, Sarah Chase, joined the volleyball team as an assistant coach.
- The volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in their division this season in the pre-season coaches’ poll. SFU finished fifth in the standings last season.
- Juniors, Brooke Dexter and Jocelyn Sherman, were named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team.
Awards
- Dexter finished tied for eighth for the Nadine Caron Top 10 Scholar-Athletes. She had a 3.97 CGPA as a biological sciences major. Dexter earned her second Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award for having a CGPA of over 3.85, and was one of 18 athletes to be recognized with an Academic Achievement Award.
- Junior, Kohl Peters, won her third Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award for having a 3.86 CGPA as a criminology major. Peters is also an Academic Achievement Award winner.
- Junior, Hanna Kolof, was named an Academic Achievement Award Winner for having a CGPA over 3.5 as a kinesiology major.
Wrestling
Men’s recruitments
- Ethan and Owen Kennedy: twins from Alberta, who will compete in the 125-pound weight category.
- Isaiah King: wrestler from Las Vegas, Nevada, making the trek up to Burnaby to compete in the 125-pound weight category.
- Shahbaaz Singh: reigning 71 kg, U-19 Greco-Roman champion from Alberta, who will compete in the 157-pound weight category for SFU.
News
- The wrestling team started the season as part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Awards
- Sophomore, Owen Gudmundson, finished tied for third for the Nadine Caron Top 10 Scholar-Athletes. Gudmundson had a 4.18 CGPA as a molecular biology and biochemistry major. As a result, Gudmundson earned his second Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award, and was a recipient of the Academic Achievement Award.
- Junior, Elijah Lazar, was also named an Academic Achievement Award winner.
- Sophomore, Paige Maher, won the 72 kg weight category silver medal at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. Maher represented Canada at the U-20 World Championships in Jordan in August.
- Sophomore, Sam Pereira, won the 92 kg freestyle weight category silver medal at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. Pereira represented Canada at the U-20 World Championships in Jordan in August.
- Sophomore, Ivy Threatful, placed fourth in the 53 kg weight category at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.
