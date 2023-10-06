The final edition of summer SFU athletics updates

Photo of the volleyball team gathered in a huddle congratulating each other on the court.
PHOTO: Steve Frost /bSFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Volleyball 

News 

  • Former professional volleyball player, Sarah Chase, joined the volleyball team as an assistant coach. 
  • The volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in their division this season in the pre-season coaches’ poll. SFU finished fifth in the standings last season. 
  • Juniors, Brooke Dexter and Jocelyn Sherman, were named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team.

Awards 

  • Dexter finished tied for eighth for the Nadine Caron Top 10 Scholar-Athletes. She had a 3.97 CGPA as a biological sciences major. Dexter earned her second Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award for having a CGPA of over 3.85, and was one of 18 athletes to be recognized with an Academic Achievement Award.
  • Junior, Kohl Peters, won her third Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award for having a 3.86 CGPA as a criminology major. Peters is also an Academic Achievement Award winner.
  • Junior, Hanna Kolof, was named an Academic Achievement Award Winner for having a CGPA over 3.5 as a kinesiology major. 

Wrestling 

Men’s recruitments 

  • Ethan and Owen Kennedy: twins from Alberta, who will compete in the 125-pound weight category.
  • Isaiah King: wrestler from Las Vegas, Nevada, making the trek up to Burnaby to compete in the 125-pound weight category. 
  • Shahbaaz Singh: reigning 71 kg, U-19 Greco-Roman champion from Alberta, who will compete in the 157-pound weight category for SFU. 

News

  • The wrestling team started the season as part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Awards 

  • Sophomore, Owen Gudmundson, finished tied for third for the Nadine Caron Top 10 Scholar-Athletes. Gudmundson had a 4.18 CGPA as a molecular biology and biochemistry major. As a result, Gudmundson earned his second Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award, and was a recipient of the Academic Achievement Award
  • Junior, Elijah Lazar, was also named an Academic Achievement Award winner.
  • Sophomore, Paige Maher, won the 72 kg weight category silver medal at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. Maher represented Canada at the U-20 World Championships in Jordan in August.
  • Sophomore, Sam Pereira, won the 92 kg freestyle weight category silver medal at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. Pereira represented Canada at the U-20 World Championships in Jordan in August.
  • Sophomore, Ivy Threatful, placed fourth in the 53 kg weight category at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. 

