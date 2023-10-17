Council Chats: Budget presentation outlines SFSS funding for 2023/24

By: Olivia Sherman, News Writer

The Peak attended the bi-weekly Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) Council meeting on September 27. The meeting consisted of an official audit, AGM planning, in-camera discussions of the Student Union Building (SUB) lease, the TSSU strike, and a host of elections to various committees.

SFSS Audit

Auditors Gary Wozny and Pamela Felix of Tompkins, Wozny, Miller & Co. gave a presentation of SFSS’s financial statements. Wozny noted operation costs have risen, since many operations, clubs, and events are starting to return to pre-COVID standards. Costs for office and administrative roles have also increased, as many members have moved from part-time positions to full-time positions.

The SFSS’s “total fund balances are $27,589,000, versus last year, about $26,406,000. So that means overall, compared to fiscal 2022, your dead assets have increased by $1.18 million,” Wozney said. “That means, in general terms, the student society has improved its financial position as compared to last year.”

Some of the major expenses from this year include the SFSS Health and Dental Plan, which costs $5.526 million. Another large SFSS expense is giving out grants to student unions and clubs. Wonzy noted that while the increase in student grants was likely budgeted, the SFSS went over budget. Lastly, he noted the increase in student academic bursaries, which has increased from $382,000 from the previous year’s $361,000. However, overall, 2022/23 expenses are lower than 2021/22 because of the expenses the SFSS paid for the new stadium. Wozny noted the SFSS total overall revenue was $15.6 million for this year.

AGM Agenda Planning

New business in this meeting included amending bylaws that were not passed at the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) because the meeting didn’t meet quorum last year. President Liam Feng proposed carrying forward the postponed agenda items from 2022 to the 2023 AGM. Vice president internal, Ashley Flett, explained this motion further, saying that during the September 27 meeting they need to approve the agenda for the upcoming 2023 AGM. “For transparency’s sake, most of these motions were things that were approved for last year’s AGM but did not move forward due to us not reaching quorum last year,” Flett said.

The Council approved the draft for adding last year’s motions, to this year’s AGM, unanimously.

Renegotiation of Lease Terms with SFU

SFSS has a lease agreement with SFU for the SUB on Burnaby campus. However, Feng said many definitions within this agreement, including operation costs and building costs, “inadequately reflect the intended spirit of the agreement.” Flett noted this discussion needed to be in-camera, therefore not available for the public, so facilities manager, John Walsh, could explain the context of the motion.

“There are subjects within the negotiation for the SUB lease that are best not to be quoted,” Feng stated. Walsh elaborated, “This would constitute commercially sensitive information. It is in regards to a contract we have with the university.”

SFSS Committee Elections

Events and Student Affairs Committee (ESAC) Elections

Due to repeated absences, a councillor was removed from their position on the ESAC leaving a vacant position on that committee. Ashley Flett nominated archaeology student society representative, Seniha Inceoz, who refused the nomination.

Sociology and anthropology student union representative, Andres Sosa, stressed the importance of SFSS members joining committees, “It is their responsibility as councillors to be in at least one committee.” Flett replied to this concern, “Councillors have been given ample warning,” noting a $50 stipend reduction as consequence.

The motion was passed to postpone the ESAC committee election.

Member Service Advisory Committee (MSAC) Election

Two vacant seats remained in the MSAC. Vice president events and student affairs, Ayooluwa Adigun, gave a brief description of the duties and responsibilities of the committee. Members would “overlook the basic operations of the SFSS, including student unions and clubs. Those are two main focuses.”

Former vice president finance, Abhi Parmar, nominated chemistry student society councillor, Xiaohan Li, who accepted the nomination. Vice president equity and sustainability, Priyanka Dhesa, nominated economics councillor, Rafid Rahman Chowdhury, but they did not respond. Criminology student association councillor, Henry Do, nominated Nicolas Bonilla from the biology student union, who accepted the nomination.

Members Meeting Planning Committee (MMPC) Election

MMPC aids in planning the agenda for the AGM. Councillor Sindhu noted, “If anyone needs a committee to join, this is a really easy one.”

Priyanka Dhesa nominated archaeology councillor, Seniha Inceoz, who accepted the nomination. Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry representative, Yaye Balde, was nominated by Abhi Parmar, who accepted.

HR and Personnel Committee Election

Ashley Flett nominated molecular biology and biochemistry councillor and vice chair, Sam Killawee, for the committee, who accepted the nomination.

Oversight Committee on Executive Officers (OCEO) Election

As chair of the OCEO last year, Flett explained the committee “essentially oversees the work reports of the executive officers,” effectively keeping these officers in check.

“This is the committee where you are watching over us to make sure we fall in line,” president Feng said.

Henry Do was the only councillor elected to the committee. The original motion called for three councillors to sit on this committee. Since it’s vital for keeping the executive officers in check, Feng noted the likelihood of this election resurfacing in the future to fill the remaining two positions.

Equity and Sustainability Committee (ESA) Election

Archaeology councillor, Seniha Inceoz, was nominated for the committee and elected with no dissents.