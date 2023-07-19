Anti-queer rhetoric is not an opinion, it’s violence

By: C Icart, Humour Editor

Content warning: mentions of gender-based violence and queerphobia.

Whenever I see anyone ranting about “gender ideology,” “wokeism,” or using miscellaneous words in parentheses to mock pronouns, all I hear is, “I hate you. I hate you. I hate you.” The first two phrases are right-wing buzzwords that are used to silence or invalidate marginalized communities, whereas the last sentiment actively mocks queer folks and contributes to the harassment they continue to face.

When it’s online, I can swipe to another page or hit block, but I know the hostility still exists when I can’t see it. When it’s at work, in the street, or in class, I change the topic, de-escalate, or walk away, knowing what could happen if I get into it with the wrong person at the wrong time. Sometimes, I worry I’m overly cautious — paranoid, even. Then, I see another news story, another anti-Pride protest, or another hate crime. We need to pay attention to this.

Warnings about the rise in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ violence are not exaggerated. “In Canada, there was a 64% increase in hate-motivated violence targeting 2SLGBTQ+ people between 2020 and 2021,” according to Xtra Magazine. For me, Pride Month ended with so much devastating news. First, I read about a hate-motivated attack in my city, Ottawa. Then, one at the University of Waterloo. What happened at Waterloo was a gender-based hate crime. The hateful and misogynistic attack on a professor and two students in a gender studies course happened on the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising — a horrific reminder of why Pride continues to be a protest today. My heart goes out to all the victims and survivors and their families.

Later, I learned the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled “universities cannot explicitly consider race in granting admission. This effectively ends diversity-based considerations in workplaces and universities, also known as affirmative action. While this is not explicitly connected to 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, it speaks to how conservative the SCOTUS has become and will affect diversity on US university campuses. Additionally, they ruled a Christian web designer’s First Amendment rights allowed her to refuse to design websites for same-sex couples. This decision will prevent US governments from enforcing anti-discrimination laws in a number of contexts. The acts of violence are not isolated incidents and the rulings are not only an American issue. This is a direct result of widespread anti-trans and anti-queer rhetoric. Time for action in so-called Canada is long overdue and we’re not immune to right-wing ideology.

As I see more and more people feeling emboldened to say hateful things and spread harmful lies about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as a whole — and more specifically, trans and gender-nonconforming individuals — I am terrified of what is to come. Community organizers have been talking about this for years. We don’t need empty statements after horrific things have already happened. We need action from our politicians and leaders today to prevent further violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

This alarming rise in violence needs to be addressed now, and that is precisely what the #Act4QueerSafety campaign is looking to do. The campaign calls for “decisive action” from the federal government to combat the rise in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate. It includes six specific demands, including calling on the Government of Canada to provide funding to address “misinformation targeting queer and trans communities” and appoint a representative tasked with “addressing and preventing anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate.” #Act4QueerSafety is an initiative from Momentum, an advocacy group for 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Their president, Fae Johnstone, was the target of online harassment after being featured on limited-edition Hershey’s bars for International Women’s Day.

Even though I acknowledge statements are insufficient to ensure the safety of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, Pierre Poilievre’s silence on the issue is particularly loud. As leader of the Official Opposition, he is running to be Prime Minister of Canada. Considering his emphasis on “freedom,” I ask, is it freedom to be afraid to leave your home, go to school, or wear what you want? Is it freedom to require parental consent for someone to be addressed the way they would like? If it is, that’s not the freedom I want — minors are individuals too and deserve respect. This is why we need to be wary of messaging that insinuates the “freedom” to have “opinions” about others lives and identities is just as important as the safety and lives of marginalized people. The well-being of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals should always be a priority.

Despite the intimidation tactics and violence, 2SLGBTQIA+ organizers and activists are not backing down. We are here; we will always be here. Education about 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and issues is crucial in schools, including post-secondary, to foster inclusive environments for 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and teach people of all ages about acceptance. At SFU, Out On Campus offers multiple services for 2SLGBTQIA+ people and their allies and is definitely worth checking out if you would like to learn more about this topic. Please shut down misinformation and anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rhetoric when you see it happening around you if you feel safe enough to do so. Pouring water on the flames of hate instead of fanning them saves lives. Regardless of how many online trolls say caring about the safety and well-being of queer and trans folks makes you a “snowflake,” queer and trans lives matter.