This week at SFU

PHOTO: Sebastian Brinkman / SFU Athletics

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Home Games

Friday, March 24: softball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

  • Beedie Field
  • First regular season home game 

Saturday, March 25: softball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

  • Beedie Field 
  • Second of four consecutive games against Northwest Nazarene 

Away Games

Monday, March 20: women’s golf at Colorado St. Pueblo Pack Spring Invite (all day)

  • Day two of the event

Saturday, March 25: lacrosse vs Brigham Young University at 2:00 p.m.

  • Riding a three game win streak 

Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26: track and field at the UBC Open (all day)

  • Second meet of the outdoor season 

