This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 20 – 26

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Home Games

Friday, March 24: softball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Beedie Field

First regular season home game

Saturday, March 25: softball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Beedie Field

Second of four consecutive games against Northwest Nazarene

Away Games

Monday, March 20: women’s golf at Colorado St. Pueblo Pack Spring Invite (all day)

Day two of the event

Saturday, March 25: lacrosse vs Brigham Young University at 2:00 p.m.

Riding a three game win streak

Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26: track and field at the UBC Open (all day)

Second meet of the outdoor season