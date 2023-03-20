This week at SFU

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer
Home Games
Friday, March 24: softball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Beedie Field
- First regular season home game
Saturday, March 25: softball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Beedie Field
- Second of four consecutive games against Northwest Nazarene
Away Games
Monday, March 20: women’s golf at Colorado St. Pueblo Pack Spring Invite (all day)
- Day two of the event
Saturday, March 25: lacrosse vs Brigham Young University at 2:00 p.m.
- Riding a three game win streak
Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26: track and field at the UBC Open (all day)
- Second meet of the outdoor season
You must log in to post a comment.