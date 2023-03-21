SFU dance team brings school spirit to basketball games

By: Natalie Cooke, News Writer

There’s plenty of fun to be found at SFU men’s and women’s basketball games. Puppy therapy, heritage nights, concessions, and giveaways were regularly a part of home games. But the most constant form of entertainment was SFU’s very own dance team, run and established by students since 2014.

In addition to cheering and handing out merchandise during the game, the dance team performs a routine during half-time. In an interview with co-captains Dessie Barton and Kara Silverberg, The Peak learned about the work that goes into performing at games, and how new and seasonal dancers can find a home on the team.

Barton and Silverberg explained how the team’s presence gives SFU strength through numbers. “Hyping them up and creating more exposure for games allows them to play to their fullest potential.”

The co-captains were especially excited about their current dance routines. “Our team has put a lot of hard work into our dances. We are so incredibly proud of them for how far they’ve come and for putting it all out there on the court.”

The most enjoyable aspect of being a part of the dance team is “the comradery with teammates.”

“We both started at SFU without knowing many people,” said Barton and Silverberg. “Joining the team made us feel like we had found our place.”

Barton and Silverberg had similar upbringings into the dance community. Barton started dancing when she was three years old, and continued to find more passion in dance as she grew older. “Dance has always been an outlet for me to destress and focus on something that I am passionate about; it feels like an escape. This is why after I graduated from high school, I knew I needed to continue my dance training.”

Silverberg also danced from a young age, and explained that despite moving to BC, dance became her home away from home. “This team was my way of continuing the art and giving me peace of mind and comfort in this new place.”

Barton and Silverberg want to share these same sentiments with their fellow dancers. “We pride ourselves on providing SFU students with an outlet to continue their dance experience post-high school. Every team member is a part of our family.”

To join the performance dance team that takes part in the half-time show, you’ll need to attend auditions in September. There is no specific dance experience required; however, there are a limited number of spots on the team. Performers “train for five hours per week, and the whole [fall] semester is spent working on techniques and learning dances.”

If you’re looking for something more casual, there’s also a training team that allows you to take classes between March and April. Classes are taught in the “following styles: jazz, street jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, and contemporary.” To register, please refer to the SFU Athletics and Recreation website. The schedule can be found on their Instagram page (@sfuathleticsdanceteam).