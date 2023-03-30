CMNSU presents Careers in Communication

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Editor’s note: Saije Rusimovici, who wrote this article, is an executive member of the SFU communication student union. The Peak acknowledges and has taken steps to prevent conflicts of interest or potential bias from influencing the article.

On March 10, the SFU communication student union (CMNSU) hosted “Careers in Communication.” This event provided SFU students with the opportunity to network with over 20 industry professionals in the communication field, ask questions, and learn about potential career paths. Industry professionals included employees from Microsoft, Arc’teryx, Worksafe BC, and Herschel Supply Company.

The communication student union is a group of 18 communication students. CMNSU president Kirtana Menon conceptualized the first communication-centric case competition at SFU last year. This event was held online. Careers in Communication 2023 is the first in-person networking event hosted by CMNSU.

Students participated in a case competition. Teams of 3–4 worked together to find a solution to a real-world communication challenge that may occur in the workplace. Groups had to strategize to find a creative and effective approach that would be applicable in a professional circumstance.

This year’s case competition was sponsored by Grace Hui, communications manager at Electronic Arts. The theme of the case centred around the gaming industry. Competitors were challenged with using communication strategies to promote inclusivity and equity when their larger, fictional company was acquiring a smaller company.

Menon recounts her experience putting together this event with the CMNSU team.

“Hosting [Careers in Communication] was a dream come true for me,” Menon said. “I am so glad that I was able to lead a team that created a space to pick up technical skills, along with networking opportunities.”

When asked how Careers in Communication played a role in empowering students, Menon described how the case competition was an opportunity for students to apply their skills to a corporate world problem. Networking sessions included interactive panel discussions and “speed dating” style discussions with an industry professional.

“It was such a full circle moment seeing so many successful industry professionals working at top firms [interact with students] that actually spent their university years volunteering at clubs like CMNSU or taking on communication degrees,” Menon said. “Gives you so much hope that you too will end up there one day!”

To learn more about Careers in Communication & other events presented by CMNSU visit their website or Instagram @cmnsu.