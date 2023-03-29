Censorship concerns over the Online Streaming Act are misguided

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

The content we see online in Canada is about to change. Since 1991, Canada’s Broadcasting Act has regulated Canadian broadcast content. The Act requires that 35% of broadcast content consists of Canadian content. Today, online streaming platforms like Spotify, Netflix, and YouTube possess more cultural power than radio or television. Bill C-11, or the Online Streaming Act, aims to bring the Broadcasting Act’s same content priorities to the online world.

The bill prohibits user-generated content from being regulated, meaning individuals will not be regarded as entities with any obligation under the act. Under Bill C-11, the Canadian government can “impose financial penalties for entities who violate parts of the Act.” Despite panic over social media users being censored, the responsibility is placed on platforms to ensure Canadian content appears more often for Canadian audiences.

The Online Streaming Act could help bring exposure to marginalized and smaller online creators in Canada, emphasizing the importance of platforming content from Indigenous, racialized, and diverse cultural backgrounds as well as accessible media. As regulators, the CRTC would have the authority to enforce that platforms push content from marginalized creators. However, some BIPOC groups argue that the bill doesn’t do enough. Funding and consulting with BIPOC, for instance, is much needed to successfully reach this objective.

YouTube and TikTok creators have adamantly opposed the Online Streaming Act, testifying in the Senate over its threat to their livelihoods. YouTube even produced a video warning Bill C-11 will hurt Canadian YouTubers by negatively impacting discoverability through forced recommendations that lead to less engagement. The Canadian online creator community echoes this rationale.

While it’s valid for content creators to be concerned with Bill C-11 negatively affecting their engagement, frustration should be directed at the platforms, not the bill. YouTube’s algorithm has yet to take effective measures against far-right content and conspiracy theories. While they did tweak the algorithm against it, they continue to platform and monetize creators who spew hate speech. They’ve also been accused of systemically discriminating against Black creators through their algorithm. If YouTube really cared about its content creators, their actions would speak louder than their words. YouTube’s campaign for its creators is clearly disingenuous and distracts from the real reason they oppose the bill: it’s a threat to their cultural and monetary power.

Unsurprisingly, as with anything involving government regulation, conservatives have adamantly opposed the bill, citing concerns over censorship. Some expressed concerns over its ambiguity, leaving it up to the CRTC how regulations will be implemented.

While some concerns about Bill C-11 are valid, others overlook the dangerous precedent of tech giants dominating the online world. Concerns about censorship should really be directed at them. As it enters its final stage in the Senate, let’s keep in mind who this bill is meant to help — Canadian creators, not corporations.