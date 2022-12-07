Standout films released this fall

By: Kiara Co, SFU Student

Tar directed by Todd Field

This film is about the world-famous classical music composer and conductor Lydia Tar. She’s known to be the first ever woman to chief conduct a major German orchestra. Cate Blanchett delivers one of the best acting performances of the year, bringing strength, and passion to the role of Lydia Tar. In the recent rise of biopics, Tar is a one of a kind. With the two hours and thirty eight minutes runtime, its fast-pace makes it easy to get through. Tar is not your typical generic and bleak biopic. You’ll feel the emotional perspective of Lydia herself throughout the story.

The Banshees of Inisherin directed by Martin McDonagh

McDonagh, known for his Oscars Best Picture winning film in 2018, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, has released another Oscar-contending film. This film is about two friends, Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who end up brutally ending their friendship. With McDonagh films, you appreciate the surrounding nature. The setting of the small-town Ireland setting elicits comforting simplicity and community, until a conflict between Padraic and Colm creates a feeling of brokenness in Inisherin. I didn’t expect myself to feel so emotionally attached to this story!

Triangle of Sadness directed by Ruben Ostlund

Ostlund won the Palme D’Or for the second time with this intelligent and satirical film. This film is about a group of wealthy people who ended up stranded on an island after a storm hit their yacht. Triangle of Sadness brings awareness to the dynamics of different social classes throughout different situations and locations, but in a subtle and lighthearted way. Dolly De Leon’s Abigail shines throughout the film with her witty and strong acting performance. It’s one of the most hilariously well-made films of the year. Make sure to catch it in the theatre if you can so you can experience uncontrollable laughter with the audience!

The Menu directed by Mark Rylod

This film is about different couples going to an island where they are served luxurious and exclusive foods from a chef that serves surprises. Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor Joy continues to serve a strong screen presence and shows her versatility as an actress. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Ralph Fiennes also served a pressing and intimidating chef in the film. The film overall is anxiety-inducing with funny moments to clear the air. It doesn’t have a conventional storyline which is what makes this film so engaging. Not only are the line of dishes being served unexpected, but the way the story presents itself is not predictable in the slightest!