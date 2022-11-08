Monday Music: Cloudy day love songs

By: Idara L. Udonya, SFU Student

As Vancouver gets back to being the gloomy city we love and hate, there’s nothing more on brand with this cuddle weather than love songs. Listening to love songs in these grey and lonely times is my chosen masochistic indulgence. Either they’ll make you wish you were in love again or miss your ex. Here are four songs for wallowing in longing.

“Shut up My Moms Calling” by Hotel Ugly

Photo credit: Hotel Ugly

What’s love without the flames of desire? If you were to infuse sensuality into melodic writing, rope in a calming aura of blissful yet melancholic instrumentals, and sprinkle the soothing vocal tone of a thirsting love, you’d get “Shut up My Moms Calling.” Hotel Ugly’s vivid lyrics and seductive piano are bound to transport you to a low-lit atmosphere, feeling the depth of longing with every line.

“Roots” by Cautious Clay

Photo credit: Concord Music Publishing

Though some of you may have given up on love, “Roots” will inject a little hope into your spirit. With an upbeat air of wind chimes, drums, and angelic singing, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for lethargic days when you need an extra push to get out of bed. It also doubles as a song to keep you company while you stay under covers and crave cuddles as the rain pours outside.

“Stereo Driver” by Q

Photo credit: Columbia

This song, which fuels my flaming love for Q, makes me think of Michael Jackson dancing in the rain with its passionate old-school style. I don’t know about you, but I too, want someone begging to be my stereo driver. This is the song to serenade your partner with in a diner over a milkshake.

“Crush” by Yuna, Usher

Photo credit: Verve Pop

Listening to this song feels like being wrapped in a velvety, sensual blanket of love. The first time I heard it, I was instantly enamoured. It perfectly captured my emotions towards my lover at the time. Yuna’s delicate tone married with the sensual allure of Usher’s voice creates the perfect euphonious sound. It’s a soundtrack for those dreary days where you’re feeling slightly more emotional.