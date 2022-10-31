Monday Music

By: Olivia Visser, Opinions Editor

Let’s be honest — Christmas steals all the attention when it comes to holiday music, but why!? It’s time to give Halloween some love. Whether partying or cramming for midterms, this spooky list will make you wish you were heading door to door in your favourite costume.

“Lust for a Vampyr” by I Monster

Photo credit: Twins of Evil

I Monster is an electronic duo that creates unique music with gothic motifs. “Lust for a Vampyr” comes from the perspective of someone falling for a vampire, struggling with “getting older” while their lover “stays young.” It’s quite a different sound from this group’s other albums, with a moody vocal lead and catchy guitars.

“My Body is a Cage” by Arcade Fire

Photo credit: Sony Music CG

While not quite a Halloween song, this one still deserves a mention. One of Arcade Fire’s older hits, this is a haunting song about feeling trapped in your own body. With emotive vocals and eerie pipe organs, I could see this one playing in the background of some dramatic horror flick.

“No One Lives Forever” by Oingo Boingo

Photo credit: Geffen

This song has some serious retro vibes that are characteristic of all our favourite ‘80s Halloween tunes. It features a sharp new wave rock beat with low spoken vocals, funky brass lines, and playful lyrics. You can’t have a Halloween playlist without at least one ‘80s song!

“Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Photo credit: Interscope

Yeah, yeah, yeah — given the title I know it’s kind of predictable, but you can’t seriously think I would ignore this one, could you? “Heads Will Roll” is an unbelievably catchy bop that just screams Halloween. “Off with your head, dance till you’re dead,” will echo through every Halloween party at some point throughout the night.

“Shallow Then Halo” by Cocteau Twins

Photo credit: 4AD

Another ‘80s band — Cocteau Twins produces a lot of spooky, ambient, new wave music. This song is no exception, with a spectral vocal lead that contrasts against the raunchy baseline. If you’re looking for some ghostly music to enjoy this fall, look no further than Cocteau Twins.