Monday Music: Sad boy fall

By: Hannah Kazemi, Staff Writer

Fall is here, (supposedly — what’s with this 25 degree weather?) and I don’t know about you, but I have mixed feelings about the season. I love putting on my Blundstones and quarter zip and walking through crunchy leaves, but I don’t love the frigid air or the threat of rain that’s always looming. Here are four songs to play while mourning the death of hot girl summer and cursing the imminence of sad boy fall.

“Atlantic” by Kelsey Lu

Photo credit: Columbia Records

I love this song for its hazy feeling and Lu’s vocals. Her voice is so dreamy and the definition of “sing-song” because of how light and gentle it is. “Atlantic” maintains a similar tone in dynamics from the beginning until the end, which creates that feeling of longing that is threaded throughout the piece.

“double take” by dhruv

Photo credit: Little Worry/ RCA Records

This song satisfies my inner romantic. It’s smooth. It’s sexy. It’s a love song like so many others but one that’s not cheesy as hell and is actually enjoyable to listen to. The beat is chill and relaxed, and dhruv’s vocals complement the music perfectly. The way he harmonizes with himself makes for a beautiful chorus and really adds to the feeling of desire and wanting that the lyrics describe.

“Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan

Photo credit: Mercury Records/ Republic Records

Kahan never fails to make me feel allllll of the feels. “Northern Attitude” is his latest release, and I already have it memorized. Kahan’s voice is so rich and clear in tone. This song is upbeat and energizing while simultaneously heartbreaking and full of yearning for a marriage. Scream-sing along while you’re driving with all the windows down with the crisp fall air hitting your face.

“Weight in Gold” by Gallant

Photo credit: Mind of a Genius/Warner Records

“Weight in Gold” is one of those songs I put on when I’m laying on the floor in the dark and need to feel something. It’s the ultimate song for decompressing. Gallant’s voice is buttery and rich with emotion — you feel every lyric he sings. The slow beat and sultry tone of his voice add to the passion behind the lyrics, resulting in a therapeutic song that is full of emotion.