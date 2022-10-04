Monday Music: Nostalgic songs from my iPod Nano

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

If I could bring back any cultural artifact from my formative years, it would be my iPod Nano. Whenever I hear a song from that era, I’m transported to a time when life was carefree. As a pre-teen, my iPod Nano played a seminal role in shaping my personality and individuality. It granted me the freedom to discover and curate a music library of my own, instead of listening to whatever was on the radio or the CD’s my parents had. Not only are these songs nostalgic, they’re also songs that deserve to be revived even a decade after their release.

“Lip Gloss” by Lil Mama

Lip gloss isn’t the only thing popping in Lil Mama’s groundbreaking song, “Lip Gloss.” At only 17, Lil Mama’s commanding rap flow and contagious confidence shot her to mainstream success. Eight-year-old me was convinced that the lip gloss she applied in her music video was magic, until her mom revealed — plot twist — “it was you all along!” The song not only has a boisterous rhythm perfect for strutting into grade four with glitter adorning my lips, it also instills the message that beauty comes from within. This classic is just as addictive now as it was then.

“Pyramid” Charice ft Iyaz

“Pyramid” popped into my head recently and it was exhilarating to re-experience this power-duo’s R&B ballad after a decade. It’s one of those rare songs that can’t be overplayed and his powerful vocal range is majestic. The song is credited under Jake Zyrus’ dead name, and I highly recommend checking out some of Zyrus’ newer music, because his talent is next level.

“Don’t call me baby” by Kreesha Turner

If you grew up in Canada, you’ll probably recognize this song because it was all over the radio in the summer of 2008. The nostalgia is so strong, it brings me back to a particular car ride when I was belting out the lyrics with a friend. We were probably on our way to hang out at the mall and get slurpees from 7-Eleven. While I love this song because it brings me back to the excitement of my childhood summer break, Turner’s brassy voice and assertive, catchy lyrics never get old.

“Poison” by Elise Estrada

This is the song I knew not to play around my parents. “I know you’re bad, but I’m loving it,” felt like such scandalous lyrics at the time, not to mention Estrada’s heavy breathing, which I now realize was my sexual awakening. If you grew up on Canadian radio, you’ll probably recognize this adrenaline-inducing pop bop. I just wish it was on Spotify so I could add it to all my upbeat playlists.