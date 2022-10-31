By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Michael Crisologo is a junior on the men’s golf team. Crisologo has excelled not only in golf competitions representing the province, but also in his academics, having over a 90% average each year in high school. What his schedule doesn’t show is the time he spends volunteering in various shelters in the Downtown Eastside. He is following in his brother Chris’ footsteps, who is an SFU golf alumni.

The schedule below has been edited for readability.

Wake up between 6:30 a.m.– 7:00 a.m.

I wake up around this time and usually have breakfast quickly before I leave the house to commute to school from Richmond.

Leave the house: 7:30 a.m.

Drive to morning short game (putting, chipping) practice with the team.

Team practice: 8:00 a.m.– 10:30 a.m.

I’ll sometimes stay a little longer at the course to hit balls with teammates (about an hour

driving range session).

Lunch: 11:00 a.m.– 1:00 p.m.

Getting/eating food and relaxing.

Homework: 2:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

School work, or any tasks that need to be done. If it’s not a busy week, I’ll hang out with teammates, friends, or take a nap. After, I’ll have a quick meal before I go to class.

Dinner and class: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

I might grab foo d after class or leave for home right after.

Home: 8:00 p.m.

After a 30-minute drive from campus, I usually get back around 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. depending on how long class goes until. I’ll spend the next hour or two eating dinner and getting things ready for the next day. I might do homework if it’s a busy week, but I usually just spend this time getting ready for bed and relaxing.

Bed: 9:00 p.m.– 10:00 p.m. (sometimes 11:00 p.m.)

I’m usually in bed around 10:00 p.m., sometimes earlier, the latest could be around 11:00 p.m.

