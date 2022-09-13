The Inside Scoop

How much do five members of the women's volleyball team know about other sports at SFU?

Drawing of a character eating a slice of pie with numbers in it.
ILLUSTRATION: Maple Sukontasukkul / The Peak

Q1: What does the term “and one” apply to in basketball?

  1. Extra time added to the game
  2. What the referee says when a player makes a three
  3. When a player gets fouled in the act of shooting, makes the basket, and gets to shoot their awarded foul shot (100% answered correctly)
  4. What the coach says when they want to make a substitution in the game

Answer: C 

Q2: If a cross country runner said they got a PB in their race, what did they do?

  1. They were disqualified from the race
  2. They failed to finish the race
  3. They recorded their best time in that race category (100% answered correctly)
  4. They beat the record held in that race category

Answer: C 

Q3: In football, how long does the quarterback have on the clock to throw the ball?

  1. 30 seconds  (40%)
  2. 25 seconds (40% answered correctly)
  3. 15 seconds 
  4. 45 seconds (20%)

Answer: B 

Q4: Which two sports have offside rules?

  1. Softball and hockey
  2. Soccer and golf
  3. Lacrosse and tennis 
  4. Hockey and soccer (100% answered correctly) 

Answer: D 

Q5: You just made a bogey, what did you do?

  1. Hit one shot extra than what was expected for the hole (80% answered correctly)
  2. Hit one shot less than what was expected for the hole (20%)
  3. You decided to use one free skip to pass over the hole
  4. You hit the ball too many times for the hole and received a penalty

Answer: A 

Q6: How many balls does the pitcher need to throw in softball to walk a player?

  1. Four (60% answered correctly)
  2. Three (40%)
  3. One
  4. Two

Answer: A 

Q7: If a swimmer has a negative split in their race, they . . . 

  1. Finished the race with the fastest time
  2. Finished slower than their average time
  3. Made an error in the pool which added a five-second penalty to their finished time
  4. Finished the race faster in the second half than the first (100% answered correctly)

Answer: D

Q8: A changeover just occurred in a track race, what happened?

  1. The baton was passed (60% answered correctly)
  2. A runner switched lanes
  3. A new runner moved into first place (40%)
  4. The race is in its last 100 m

Answer: A 

Q9: What is the term in wrestling (which acts like the mercy rule) called?

  1. Full count (40%)
  2. Technical fall (40% answered correctly) 
  3. Deuce
  4. Pinfall (20%)

Answer: B 

Volleyball’s average score: 6.8 / 9 points (75.5%) (B)

