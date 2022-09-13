The Inside Scoop

How much do five members of the women’s volleyball team know about other sports at SFU?

Q1: What does the term “and one” apply to in basketball?

Extra time added to the game What the referee says when a player makes a three When a player gets fouled in the act of shooting, makes the basket, and gets to shoot their awarded foul shot (100% answered correctly) What the coach says when they want to make a substitution in the game

Answer: C

Q2: If a cross country runner said they got a PB in their race, what did they do?

They were disqualified from the race They failed to finish the race They recorded their best time in that race category (100% answered correctly) They beat the record held in that race category

Answer: C

Q3: In football, how long does the quarterback have on the clock to throw the ball?

30 seconds (40%) 25 seconds (40% answered correctly) 15 seconds 45 seconds (20%)

Answer: B

Q4: Which two sports have offside rules?

Softball and hockey Soccer and golf Lacrosse and tennis Hockey and soccer (100% answered correctly)

Answer: D

Q5: You just made a bogey, what did you do?

Hit one shot extra than what was expected for the hole ( 80% answered correctly) Hit one shot less than what was expected for the hole (20%) You decided to use one free skip to pass over the hole You hit the ball too many times for the hole and received a penalty

Answer: A

Q6: How many balls does the pitcher need to throw in softball to walk a player?

Four (60% answered correctly) Three (40%) One Two

Answer: A

Q7: If a swimmer has a negative split in their race, they . . .

Finished the race with the fastest time Finished slower than their average time Made an error in the pool which added a five-second penalty to their finished time Finished the race faster in the second half than the first (100% answered correctly)

Answer: D

Q8: A changeover just occurred in a track race, what happened?

The baton was passed (60% answered correctly) A runner switched lanes A new runner moved into first place (40%) The race is in its last 100 m

Answer: A

Q9: What is the term in wrestling (which acts like the mercy rule) called?

Full count (40%) Technical fall (40% answered correctly) Deuce Pinfall (20%)

Answer: B

Volleyball’s average score: 6.8 / 9 points (75.5%) (B)