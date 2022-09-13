The Inside Scoop

Q1: What does the term “and one” apply to in basketball?
- Extra time added to the game
- What the referee says when a player makes a three
- When a player gets fouled in the act of shooting, makes the basket, and gets to shoot their awarded foul shot (100% answered correctly)
- What the coach says when they want to make a substitution in the game
Answer: C
Q2: If a cross country runner said they got a PB in their race, what did they do?
- They were disqualified from the race
- They failed to finish the race
- They recorded their best time in that race category (100% answered correctly)
- They beat the record held in that race category
Answer: C
Q3: In football, how long does the quarterback have on the clock to throw the ball?
- 30 seconds (40%)
- 25 seconds (40% answered correctly)
- 15 seconds
- 45 seconds (20%)
Answer: B
Q4: Which two sports have offside rules?
- Softball and hockey
- Soccer and golf
- Lacrosse and tennis
- Hockey and soccer (100% answered correctly)
Answer: D
Q5: You just made a bogey, what did you do?
- Hit one shot extra than what was expected for the hole (80% answered correctly)
- Hit one shot less than what was expected for the hole (20%)
- You decided to use one free skip to pass over the hole
- You hit the ball too many times for the hole and received a penalty
Answer: A
Q6: How many balls does the pitcher need to throw in softball to walk a player?
- Four (60% answered correctly)
- Three (40%)
- One
- Two
Answer: A
Q7: If a swimmer has a negative split in their race, they . . .
- Finished the race with the fastest time
- Finished slower than their average time
- Made an error in the pool which added a five-second penalty to their finished time
- Finished the race faster in the second half than the first (100% answered correctly)
Answer: D
Q8: A changeover just occurred in a track race, what happened?
- The baton was passed (60% answered correctly)
- A runner switched lanes
- A new runner moved into first place (40%)
- The race is in its last 100 m
Answer: A
Q9: What is the term in wrestling (which acts like the mercy rule) called?
- Full count (40%)
- Technical fall (40% answered correctly)
- Deuce
- Pinfall (20%)
Answer: B
Volleyball’s average score: 6.8 / 9 points (75.5%) (B)
