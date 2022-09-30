Cozy games for a cozy autumn

By: Meera Eragoda, Peak Associate

The final light of summer is fading away and soon, reds, yellows, and oranges will begin to colour the ground. There is no better time to snuggle up with a warm cup of tea beside you as you play these sometimes cute but always quirky games.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

In this puzzle-filled action game, you play as an adorable turnip who is running around tearing up tax documents, fighting radioactive animals, and trying to unearth the mystery about the town you live in. Adorable graphics, a muted colour palette, and little quirks (like a sign saying to watch out for vegetarian snails) give this a nice, autumnal vibe. The cutesy energy of the game covers up the secretly post-apocalyptic world you’re inhabiting. Play the new update while awaiting Graffiti Games’ 2023 release Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows, Mac

Cult of the Lamb

Have you ever wanted to be a cult leader to a variety of forest critters? Well, with this recent release, now is your chance to do that and to do it as an adorable lamb. In this game, you run around the forest defeating the demons of the Old Gods, gaining a flock (hehe), preaching to them, and exploring the mysteries of the area. You also have to make sure to keep your followers fed and believing because if not, you may just have to sacrifice them. Can you tell I love a good, dark game but with a cute twist? This game is incredibly entertaining and you get to choose your difficulty level.

Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and 5, Windows, Mac

Wytchwood

This game is one of the best encapsulations of fall energy. You play as a witch resurrected after many years. You get to explore the various areas of the woods, craft potions, cast spells, and solve mysteries to discover and defeat the myriad creatures Fmenacing areas of the forest. This is a very heavily craft-based game but the diversity of it and the unique situations and characters you encounter will keep you hooked.

Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Windows, Mac

Graveyard Keeper

Ok, this one is basically like Stardew Valley but with a twist — you run a medieval graveyard. This game has one of the most in-depth crafting components I’ve seen and will keep you involved for hours. Luckily, you have a talking donkey to keep you company while you explore vast areas to gather supplies and complete quests. You also perform autopsies and slightly unethical experiments on the bodies that are brought to you. On top of that, you also run the church and give sermons to the villagers. What’s more fall than being the main character of your own spooky graveyard?

Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Windows

Night in the Woods

Night in the Woods is beautiful, nostalgic, and will pull at your heartstrings a bit. You play as Mae Borowski, a 20-something college dropout who comes back to her hometown and reconnects with old friends. Though on the surface, it’s about exploring the mysteries that lie in the neighbouring woods; at its heart, it’s about connection and self-discovery. There are different options you can choose throughout the game that lead to one of two endings. This game is a very relevant autumnal reflection for anyone about to graduate.

Available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Mac

What Remains of Edith Finch

The darkest game on this list, it is also the most beautiful. This game is very much about grief so play at your own risk. You play as Edith Finch, the last remaining Finch family member, as you return to your childhood residence. You explore each of the rooms belonging to a different family member and through reliving their death, learn more about their life and what they were like. While Spiritfarer might be more fitting for this list, I am blown away by how absolutely detail-packed this game is. It is one of my absolute favourites to replay and it’s perfect for moody autumn evenings.

Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, Windows, Mac