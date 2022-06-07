Need to Know, Need to Go: SFU edition

By: Yelin Gemma Lee, Arts and Culture Editor

There are a lot of events happening around the city, but sometimes you don’t want to go far from your usual route. If you want to enrich your campus life with some exciting artsy events, you’ve come to the right place! This June, don’t miss out on these events happening across all three SFU campuses.

Sacred Skin and Stories that Transform Us / Talking Stick Festival 2022

Full Circle presents its 21st Talking Stick Festival this year! With two weeks of incredible programming in various locations across Vancouver, this event is the perfect way to celebrate Indigenous History Month. SFU’s Woodward’s Cultural Programs is hosting Sacred Skin, a visual exhibition and Stories that Transform Us, a film screening. Sacred Skin is an exhibition that “explores the resurgence of Indigenous tattooing practices as they relate to cultural revitalization.” It documents the cultural practices, creative processes, and aesthetics of seven Indigenous tattoo artists and their works. This exhibition will be available for viewing all throughout the festival. Stories that Transform Us is a documentary created to celebrate its 20th anniversary of creative shorts and theatrical works under the program since it’s inception in 2001. The film is being screened in-person on June 12 at 7:00 p.m. and streamed online for the entire duration of the festival.

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (149 West Hastings Street)

When: June 12–July 3

Mindful Art Creation / Meet, Greet, and Eat

So you’re stuck on SFU Burnaby campus on Tuesday for classes and have no one to eat lunch with because all your friends are out doing road trips or whatever? How about having lunch, making art, and chilling out with some new friends in the same boat as you? The Global Student Centre and Creative Collective have partnered up to present a free and inclusive series called “Meet, Greet, and Eat!” They have six events in their summer 2022 calendar, with one called “Mindful Art Creation” coming up. As the name implies, this event will help you de-stress through creativity. The crafts will use materials common to student living spaces, so if you have a great time, you can continue the practice at home. There is a graduate student version of this series as well, and you just need to fill in a quick web form to register for the event.

Where: Global Student Centre, AQ 2013 (SFU Burnaby)

When: June 28, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m.

Nelly Queen: The Life and Times of Jose Sarria / Surrey Pride

Surrey Pride 2022 has partnered with SFU Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies Margaret Lowe Benston Lecture Series in Social Justice to present the Canadian premiere screening of this remarkable film! The film tells the story of Nelly Queen Jose Julio Sarria, a “WW2 veteran, a cabaret performer, a political activist, and the first out candidate for public office in 1961 all before Stonewall.” The event page writes that Nelly Queen is not only a history lesson, but “a triumphant story of the human spirit, a hero’s journey of a man fighting unjust laws and uniting a fractured community.” Come join me in celebrating pride this June by learning about the legacy of Jose Sarria through this momentous film screening. The event is free to attend, but make sure to reserve a ticket through their Eventbrite page.

Where: SFU Surrey, Room 2600

When: June 23, 6:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.