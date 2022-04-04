The best moments from each spring SFU team

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

Women’s wrestling

The women’s wrestling team has taken an exceptional step this season, winning multiple individual national titles from seniors Karla Godinez-Gonzalez and Alex Hedrick (pictured). The biggest haul of trophies came from their Regional Championship win, where SFU came first in six out of 10 weight classes and had an astonishing 11 wrestlers qualify for nationals. The team finished the season undefeated in team competition.

Men’s wrestling

The men’s team had another promising season, stringing together a series of wins and only a handful of losses. However, when it came time for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Super Region 6 Championships, the team was unable to place within the top six to send them to nationals. The biggest highlight of the season has been sophomore Taniela Feliciano-Takafua (pictured) finishing the season with a blistering 30–1 record — one of only six SFU wrestlers to reach the mark.

Hockey

This season has been one for the ages — SFU tore through the BC Intercollegiate League and won all their regular season games. They continued to press on and won the Championship in a tightly contested final against Vancouver Island University, after heading to the final period of the semi finals down two goals. Freshman Garret Hilton was second in the league points and led his team in the playoffs with six points in two games. Goaltenders Cale Dolan and Michael Lenko also finished within the top five in the league for save percentage.

Men’s basketball

The men’s team finished the year with a 12–13 record in a memorable season full of exciting comeback victories and a winning senior send off. The most important shot of the season came from sophomore David Penney (pictured), whose fantastic spinning three pointer in the final seconds of the game sent SFU to overtime. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and their ultimate loss ended their season just shy of the NCAA Championship.

Women’s basketball

The women’s basketball team advanced as the sixth seed in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) quarter finals after posting a 12–14 record. In a high scoring bout, they were bested by Central Washington University. The game was marked by an impressive solo effort from Jessica Wisotzki (pictured), who scored a game leading 29 points.

Swimming

The swim team has been historically successful this year. In a season alone, junior Collyn Gagne shattered multiple school records including the 200-yard breaststroke. Gagne also won a national record in the 400m individual medley, and two medals at the 2021 Toyota US Open Championship. Senior Kaleigh Sharkey (pictured) also made waves, becoming SFU’s most decorated NCAA woman swimmer with her 11th All American award.

Indoor track and field

The track team, and most notably national champion Alison Andrews-Paul, is breaking a myriad of records. Andrews-Paul set multiple record times, including the second fastest 800m in GNAC history. Two best-ever team achievements came this season as the women’s track and field team won the indoor track and field banner while the men’s team finished second thanks to West Region Athlete of the Year, Aaron Ahl.