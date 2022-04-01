Connect the Lingo

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

Word Bank: over and back, love, yard sale, brace, technical fall, direct free kick, ace, Calder, face wash, drop shot

When a soccer player scores twice in a game

When an opposing player/team fails to touch the ball after a serve

Winning by 15 or more points in wrestling is called a _______

When a tennis player has zero points on the board it’s referred to as ____

This type of foul in soccer results in a player shooting from where the foul occurred

When a basketball player has possession of the ball in their opponents court and walks back into their own end

The _____ cup is awarded to the winning team in the American Hockey League

A ____ shot is one in “tennis or squash that drops quickly after crossing the net or dies after hitting a wall ”l

An intimidation tactic used in hockey by shoving one’s gloves in an opponent’s face