Monday Music: Smooth sounds for late night cruising

By: Emma Jean, Peak Associate

Picture it: the sun went down hours ago, you’re passing streetlights as you move through the lanes, and the calmness of the night washes over you. There’s nothing like a late night drive, and some songs were made to accompany them. Whether your drive takes place in a car, bus, train, or on a bicycle, these songs will set the mood just right.

“Tried to Tell You” by The Weather Station

Image credit: Fat Possum Records

This folk trio has gone electronic on their latest release, and the results are perfect for a contemplative soundtrack. While the lyrics traffic mostly in the cryptic, there’s plenty of food for thought in phrases like, “I feel as useless as a tree in a city park / standing as a symbol of what we have blown apart.” The blend of foundational beats, soaring strings, and Joni Mitchell-esque vocals of frontwoman and songwriter Tamara Lindeman make this track ripe for late night thinking.

“Overslept” by Faye Webster feat. Mei Ehara

Image credit: Secretly Canadian

The queens of mellow alt-folk have joined forces on this appropriately sleepy track. While the softly lit landscape passes you by, let the relaxed rhythm of the drums and guitars take you into the night, as Webster and Ehara confide their 3:00 a.m. ponderings in both English and Japanese. An understated layer of the song is its ambient keyboards, which build and back the feeling of intimacy in the lyrics. After coming home from a lovely night out, “Overslept” captures the warm, pleasant tiredness that follows.

“Bucciarati” by Open Mike Eagle feat. Kari Faux

Image credit: Auto Reverse

If catharsis is on your mind, this effortlessly smooth track is for you. Off Eagle’s latest release, Anime, Trauma, and Divorce, this track lyrically continues the titular themes as the art rapper surveys the aftermath of an ended marriage. The unique, irregular rhythm of the percussion and the simmering horns bring the frustration of the song to the surface. Faux’s smooth staccato on the chorus and third verse round out the song, elevating it with another perspective of the turmoil. All of these elements make “Bucciarati” perfect for late night release.

“Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty

Image credit: Parlophone Records Ltd.

Ride into hell with a smile on your face with “Baker Street” (a dramatic statement, sure, but this song is about as dramatic as it gets). If you truly want to feel like you’re bursting off a cinema screen, play this and let the incomparable saxophone solo carry you into the night. The mix of 1970s singer-songwriter brooding from Rafferty (most famous for “Stuck in the Middle with You”) in the verses and the searing horn and guitar solo choruses make this song unique. It’s perfect for a night of devastation and/or head-banging.

“Why Don’t You” by Cleo Sol

Image credit: Forever Living Originals

Closing out your journey home, this final track is a modern classic. Sol’s self-reflection and advice carry over a steady piano drum beat. Stunning woodwind flourish fills, an agile bass line, and Sol and company’s ethereal vocals accent the track. The sparse instrumentation leaves plenty of room for the gorgeous guidance of the lyrics. By the time the song reaches its chanted outro, the overall feeling is one of renewal and calm. With that headspace in mind, your night out can meet an ideal end.