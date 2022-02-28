Need to Know, Need to Go: Feb 28–Mar 13

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

SFU ArtsLIVE: Banana Bread and Shawn Bullshields | March 1, 12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m. | FREE | Convocation Mall

Presented by SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs and the Student Experience Initiative, ArtsLIVE hosts live pop-ups and performances. This event features Banana Bread, “a 3-piece ukulele-based acoustic band composed of first-generation Japanese musicians.” They will be performing in English and Japanese. Also performing is Shawn Bullshields, a Blackfoot singer and guitarist focusing on pop, blues, country, and folk genres. SFU ArtsLIVE encourages attendees to engage with the performances as they feel comfortable; watch for a few minutes or bring your lunch and enjoy a break from your day. No pre-registration is required.

Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy | March 2, 6:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. | FREE | Online

The SFU Vancity Office of Community Engagement is hosting a screening and discussion of Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy. Following filmmaker Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, it highlights the impact of the drug poisoning epidemic as a condition of settler colonial trauma on the Kainai Nation. The film shows community-led initiatives to deal with the impacts of the substance abuse crisis while striving for harm reduction practices. Kímmapiiyipitssini was a2021 winner of the Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary. Tailfeathers also received the award for Emerging Canadian Filmmaker that same year. Registrants will be able to view the film one week before the discussion event. Register on Eventbrite.

One Book One SFU: Hiromi Goto’s Shadow Life | March 9, 7:00 p.m. | FREE | Online

Join SFU Library for a conversation with Hiromi Goto, a Japanese emigrant and author of Shadow Life. Goto will be joined by Sarah Leavitt, author and UBC professor, and Erica Hiroka Isomura, a Chinese Canadian and fourth generation Japanese multi-disciplinary artist. Shadow Life is a graphic novel about a 76-year-old widow who, after being placed in an assisted living home by her daughters, secretly finds a bachelor apartment to live in. Shadow Life is the 2022 Asian/Pacific American Literature Award Winner for Adult Fiction. Copies of the book are available at all three campus libraries. Pre-registration for this event is required through Eventbrite.

YWIB International Women’s Day Conference | March 12, 4:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. | $6.32–8.45 | Online

The SFU Young Women in Business (YWIB) club is hosting its annual conference celebrating International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is “Own Who You Are,” to reflect on individuals’ characteristics in order to break predetermined expectations and “how they’re able to positively impact the world.” The event will feature a panel discussion, keynote speaker, and networking sessions between professionals and students. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. To purchase a ticket, register on Eventbrite; early bird pricing ends on February 28.