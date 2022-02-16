Sign in
News
Top News
Web News Series
Opinions
Bright-er Side
Opinions in Dialogue
Top Opinions
What Grinds Our Gears
Arts
Top Arts
Sports
Top Sports
Features
SFYOU
Top Features
Humour
Top Humour
Multimedia
Podcast
Top Multimedia
Spoof
Calendar
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
About
Advertising
Archives
Contribute
Jobs
Contact
Policy
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The Peak
News
All
Top News
Web News Series
Upcoming FCAT Conference to showcase student projects and voices
February 2, 2022 — Councillors discuss special meeting to re-open SUB…
HIV Made Me Fabulous unpacks link between social inequity and sexual…
Contract Worker Justice releases report on poor working conditions at SFU
Opinions
All
Bright-er Side
Opinions in Dialogue
Top Opinions
What Grinds Our Gears
Opinions in Dialogue: The Ambiguity of Gender and Sexuality
Mainstream media needs to address its sex stigma
Environmental imperialism: invasive species
We need to care about the SFSS — and not just…
Arts
All
Top Arts
Food for Thought: The addictiveness of food porn
Sex, love, and podcasts: three recommendations for sex-positive content
Monday Music: Songs that celebrate queer sexuality
Five video games for a cute and cozy date night at…
Sports
All
Top Sports
Eight Questions with SFU softball
Pole dancing breaks the shackles of impending prejudices
My first time wakeboarding
The Inside Scoop: Super Bowl Edition
Features
All
SFYOU
Top Features
SFSS Spring 2022 Referenda: Equity Through Democracy
Unlearning shame around sex and pleasure
Your 2022 SFSS presidential nominees
Love on campus
Humour
All
Top Humour
McFogg the Dog voted SFU’s sexiest in 2022
Comics
How to pick up dates in your major
Horoscopes February 14–18
Multimedia
All
Podcast
Top Multimedia
SFSS Election 2022: What to know about each open position
Welcome to the SUB series
First Look into the SUB: Interview w/ the SFSS
SFU Creatives Spotlight Ep. 2
Spoof
UPDATED: Mysterious disappearances reported after reflecting pond parking lot opens
SFU symbiosis in all its forms
The deadly, deadlier, and deadliest snakes at SFU
Meet the team of scientists who believe that they can bring…
Ambitious invention to blame for SFU’s extreme snowfall
Calendar
Home
Humour
Comics
Humour
Comics
By
Peak Web
-
February 16, 2022
0
20
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Related
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
McFogg the Dog voted SFU’s sexiest in 2022
How to pick up dates in your major
Horoscopes February 14–18
You must
log in
to post a comment.
EDITOR PICKS
Haunted locations across Vancouver
October 24, 2020
Samhain: the roots of Halloween and how to celebrate it in...
October 24, 2020
Scroll their feed in their shoes: A talk with part-time influencers,...
June 27, 2019
POPULAR POSTS
SASSY DRAG NAMES FOR YOUR SASSY SELF
March 29, 2018
Myths and realities of being a camgirl, told by a camgirl
March 28, 2020
Article Correction
July 22, 2013
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
2599
Arts
2289
Opinions
1984
Humour
1874
Sports
1345
Top Arts
1163
Features
892
Top News
697
Top Opinions
581
About
Advertising
Archives
Contribute
Jobs
Contact
Policy
© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2022
Loading Comments...
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.