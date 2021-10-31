Need to Know, Need to Go: Nov. 1–7

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo | Runs until January 2, 2022 | $18 or by donation on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. | Vancouver Art Gallery

Featuring over 30 artists, Vancouver Special is an intricate look at the contemporary arts community in Vancouver. The exhibit features young emerging artists alongside established artists. Showcasing decades worth of art, this exhibition series will occur every three to five years. Pieces vary in style and scale, with themes including cultural resilience, embodied knowledge, and identity performance. The Tyee states this exhibit is a “reminder that art needs to be seen in the flesh.” Be sure to check out the gallery’s other exhibits, like Jan Wade: Soul Power and Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom. For tickets and gallery hours, visit Vancouver Art Gallery’s website.

Comics in Transit: Post Pandemic Hopes | Runs until November 7 | FREE | Granville Island

Enjoy the work of BC comic artists through a self-guided walking tour on Granville Island! Seven bus shelter-sized comics are located around the Island, each of which showcases an individual’s experience during the pandemic. This exhibit is organized by Cloudscape Comics and the Heritage Vancouver Society. Comics touch on experiences of anti-Asian racism, the opioid and homelessness crisis, being a frontline worker, and more. Each piece comes with a book pairing. For a map of the comics, see Cloudscape Comics’ website.

China Unbound & In The Camps: Inside Beijing’s High-Tech Global Policing | November 3, 5:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. | SFU Harbour Centre or via Zoom

The SFU School for International Studies, David Lam Centre, and department of history will jointly host a book talk on China Unbound: A New World Disorder by Joanna Chiu and In the Camps: China’s High-Tech Penal Colony by Darren Byler. Both books address the use and implications of police surveillance on those speaking out against injustice towards vulnerable populations, like the Uyghurs. Chui is a senior journalist at the Toronto Star and Byler is an assistant professor of international studies at SFU. The event will be hosted in-person and live-streamed via Zoom. For tickets, see their Eventbrite page.