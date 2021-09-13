Need to Know, Need to Go: Sept. 13–19

By: Zarena Zaidi, SFU Student

Vancouver Fringe Festival | Now until Sept. 19| $15 | Granville Island

Nothing can beat live theatre. Luckily, the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society (VFTS) is back in– person with their annual festival. This year’s theme is “renewal.” With mainstage shows drawn out of a hat, the event creates a space where creativity and inclusivity exist hand in hand. The Fringe Festival will host 15 distinct and unique performances by theatre groups across Vancouver, embracing the VFTS’ ideology of “Theatre for Everyone.” The program guide and tickets are available through Vancouver Fringe Festival’s website.

An Abstract State of Mind | Now until Sept. 25 | FREE | Online

Abbotsford Arts Council, in collaboration with Kariton Art Gallery, is holding a digital exhibition showcasing the works of visionaries Carlos Arredondo, Grant Ferguson, Jesse Klassen, and Monica Nudelman. Centred around the expression of non-conformist art, this exhibition is a great chance to learn more about local Canadian artists and their work. The event can be accessed through the Abbotsford Arts Council’s website.

Lunch Poems | Sept. 15, 12:00 p.m. | FREE with registration | Online

Held on the third Wednesday of every month, SFU’s Lunch Poems event is open to all SFU and FIC students. The featured poets this month are Kathryn Mockler — an experimental filmmaker, editor, and publisher — and Michael V. Smith, an award-winning queer writer who is currently teaching creative writing at UBC Okanagan. This event allows students to unwind through the enjoyment of poetry, while appreciating the diversity of Canadian writers. Registration for this event is required through Eventbrite.