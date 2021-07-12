Monday Music: The Best Songs of 2021 (so far)

By: Ahad Ghani, SFU Student

Halfway into 2021, this year has already been one of the strongest for music in recent memory, despite a global pandemic. These songs are the best of the year, so far, and deserve your immediate attention.

1) “HOT HOT” by Bree Runway

“HOT HOT” serves as the first single from British singer and rapper Bree Runway’s debut album. If this self-love anthem which blends R&B with pop is any indication of how Runway’s debut album will sound, we’re in for a treat. “HOT HOT” is undoubtedly a smash that brings the BET winner of the 2021 Best New International Act one step closer to superstardom, and one I imagine will be played at clubs around the world.

2) “Mirror” by Sigrid

Norwegian singer Sigrid has released a string of pop gems, none of which unfortunately achieved global success. However, this might change with the release of her new dance-pop single, which is reminiscent of Dua Lipa’s recent work, Future Nostalgia. One of two self-love anthems on this list, “Mirror” is an earworm that’ll have you singing along in no time. Sigrid’s latest song essentially confirms she is one of pop’s most exciting emerging stars.

3) “Till Forever Falls Apart” by Ashe and FINNEAS

FINNEAS takes a break from producing sister Billie Eilish’s music to assist singer Ashe on the romantic ballad “Till Forever Falls Apart” from her debut album Ashlyn. The song, which is reminiscent of singer JP Saxe’s hit “If the World Was Ending,” showcases each of the singer’s powerful vocal abilities as they sing about loving each other through any obstacle thrown at them. The chemistry between the two stars can be felt through the song, which allows it to rise above other collaborations released this year.

4) “Hot N Heavy” by Jessie Ware

One of the new songs on the reissue of Jessie Ware’s disco album What’s Your Pleasure?, “Hot N Heavy” is yet another strong entry by the British artist in the current resurgence of dance music. The single is just as infectious and groovy as the album’s original tracks. It further proves that Ware not only deserves the critical acclaim she’s been receiving, but the global success to go along with it.