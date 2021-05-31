Need to Know, Need to Go: May 31–June 6

Arts & Culture events to check out around the Lower Mainland

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

rEvolver Festival | Online | May 19–June 6 | FREE with registration

Presented by Upintheair Theatre, the rEvolver Festival features Vancouver artists in workshops, play readings, and more. The festival schedule and brochure are available for viewing on Upintheair Theatre’s website. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Screen From Home: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies | Online | June 1 | FREE with registration

As part of the Vancouver Public Library’s Based on a Book series, there will be a free screening of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Attendees will be emailed login information to watch the movie. Registration is available on the Vancouver Public Library’s website.

19th Annual Run, Walk & Roll for our Kids | Facebook Live | June 1–6 | By donation

The Centre for Child Development and the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society’s annual Run, Walk & Roll for our Kids is a fundraiser to support children with diaabilities. Participants can register as a team or individually on CanadaHelps’ website. All participants will receive one prize draw entry for every $100 raised. On June 6 at 10 a.m., the event organizers will announce the prize winners on Facebook Live.

Thursday Artist Talk: Barbie Warwick, “Draw Daily” | Facebook Live | June 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. | FREE

As part of the Surrey Art Gallery’s Thursday Artist Talk series, local artist Barbie Warwick will discuss her creative process and advise fellow artists struggling with “approaching the blank page.” Warwick is a Surrey artist, actor, and director. Participants can join the discussion by watching the Facebook Live event on the Surrey Art Gallery’s Facebook page.

Victorian Virtual Baking | Online | June 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. | FREE with registration

The Historic Stewart Farm, located in Surrey, will be hosting an online cooking class. Participants will learn Victorian-style whipping cream scones. The host will also wear a historical costume. Registration is available online or by calling 604-501-5100.