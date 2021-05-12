An updated list of SFU publications open for student contributions

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

Gadfly

Gadfly is an independent academic undergraduate journal geared towards students in political science or any of its subfields. It is published in collaboration with the SFU department of political science and the SFU Political Science Student Union. The journal offers a platform for interested students to engage in lively discourse with fellow academics. Authors will need to register with the journal prior to submitting their work and can contact Gadfly via email for more information.

SFU Science Undergraduate Research Journal

The SFU Science Undergraduate Research Journal (SURJ) was founded in partnership with the SFU Science Undergraduate Society in 2015. Students have the ability to publish their work via three methods, depending on the work’s formality: SURJ’s annually published journal, their blog, or annual poster competition in the fall semester. The publications are open to students in any scientific discipline. Submissions could include but are not limited to research articles, review articles, op-eds, researcher interviews, and science photography. More information can be found on their website or via email at sfusurj@sfu.ca.

Undergraduate Journal of Philosophy

The SFU Philosophy Student Union heads the publication of the Undergraduate Journal of Philosophy, with support from the SFU department of philosophy. Previous essay publications discussed liberal feminism, human rights, and accommodating religious freedoms among other topics. Information on submissions can be found on their website and the managing editor can be reached at digital-publishing@sfu.ca.

The Criminology Post

The Criminology Post is a blog by and for students studying criminology. It features academic and non-academic pieces — including guidance for first-year students, final exam tips, and more. Current or past class assignments are not accepted. All content must be criminology related and all submissions are reviewed by the Criminology Student Association. Students can submit their pieces online through The Criminology Post’s website.

We Were Here, We Were Queer

As a new zine, We Were Here, We Were Queer seeks to highlight the voices of LGBTQIA2S+ students at SFU and Fraser International College. They are funded by the Simon Fraser Student Society and Out On Campus. The first issue will focus on the feeling of being an outsider as a queer student. The zine will accept poetry, fiction and non-fiction pieces, and visual arts. All contributors will be compensated. For additional information, contact sfuwewerehere@gmail.com or @sfu_wewerehere on Instagram.

Starting Your Own Undergraduate Student Journal

If none of the aforementioned publications float your boat, consider starting a new publication! Students can work with SFU Library Digital Publishing to spearhead a new open-access journal, course journal, or student journal. Resources are available online via SFU Library.