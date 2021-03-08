Need to Know, Need to Go: March 8–14

By: Gurleen Aujla, SFU Student

KDocsFF 2021: Resistance. Freedom. Justice | March 12–21 | $5 per film | Online

KDocsFF 2021 harnesses the power between documentary film and activism. As “Metro Vancouver’s premier social justice film festival,” they will be showcasing 15 award-winning documentaries alongside keynote speakers, panel discussions, and more. The films in KDocsFF’s lineup provide insight into many current world issues and offer critical commentary about topics such as democracy and racial injustice. To learn more about the films or to view the trailers, visit their website. Tickets can be purchased through the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) website.

VIWFF: Resilience. Challenge. Change | Now until March 14 | $5 per film| Online

The Vancouver International Women in Film Festival is an annual film festival focused on highlighting the complex ways in which women demonstrate resilience and inspiration in face of everyday and systemic challenges. It is produced by WIFTV, a non-profit organization dedicated to challenging gender and equity disparities in the media industry. This year’s virtual festival will showcase the work of Black, Indigenous, women of colour, non-binary, and trans women creatives. Tickets will be available for purchase online through VIFF Connect. Additional free programming is available through the VIWFF website.

New West Craft Exhibition | Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until March 31 | FREE Admission | The Gallery at Queen’s Park

Interested in supporting local artisans? Head to The Gallery at Queen’s Park for a market of handmade goods, ranging from pottery to glasswork to textiles, and more. The New West Craft vendors include Clarissa Banos, Glasea, Dana Keli Ceramics, Chroma Nostaa, and Indiarts Collective.