Upcoming Black History Month events that address civic education, spiritual activism, and more

By: Gurleen Aujla, SFU Student

Kriss Munsya: The Eraser | Available until February 26 | FREE | Pendulum Gallery & Online

Local artist Kriss Munsya, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and raised in Brussels, has utilized a series of photographs to depict his experiences of being a Black man in a predominantly white society. Sponsored by the Downtown Vancouver BIA and HCMA Architecture + Design, The Eraser delves into the intersections between race, trauma, and internalized supremacy. Munsya combines his experience in photography, graphic design, and filmmaking to produce a critical analysis that juxtaposes the past with his aspirations for the future. This exhibition is available at the Pendulum Gallery and digitally on the artist’s website.

The Anti-Black Racism Workshop with Selam Debs | February 10, 3:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m. | FREE | Online

Selam Debs was born in Amman, Jordan and grew up in Regent Park and Scarborough in Ontario. She is most passionate about her work in advocating for the BIPOC community, which centres around educating others on social justice, anti-racism, and equity. Combining her personal experiences as a Black Ethiopian Womxn with her academic studies on critical race theory and the structures of privilege and oppression, Debs will be hosting an honest and raw workshop on race in Canada. The discussion will facilitate meaningful conversations surrounding the question of what it means to be living in an anti-Black society. This event is being hosted online by the Guelph Black Heritage Society (GBHS). Registration is required through Eventbrite, where you will also have the option to donate to GBHS.

Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy | February 18, 6:30 p.m.–7:45 p.m. | FREE with registration | Online

Racial justice leader, speaker, and writer Rachel Ricketts will be having a conversation with Stanford University’s A-Ian Holt on what it means to “dismantle white supremacy on a personal and collective level.” As a queer and multi-racial Black woman, Ricketts has centred her work around amplifying Black and Indigenous women. This conversation aims to address the conscious and unconscious emotional violence that sustains white supremacy. Providing spiritual advice on how to attain racial justice, this event alludes to elements of Ricketts’ new book, Do Better. The event is free, though attendees must register through Eventbrite. For accessibility accommodations, please email publicprograms@ciis.edu at least one week prior to the event.