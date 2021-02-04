Middleditch and Schwartz is an improv must-see

By: Dev Petrovic, Staff Writer

Sitting at home all day, there are several things I miss engaging with: concerts, festivals, open mics, and above all, live improv shows. The spontaneity and ridiculousness of improv are simply not replaceable by Netflix stand-up comedy features. However, I was excited to come across the newly released comedy special on Netflix, Middleditch and Schwartz. This show had the upbeat and engaging energy of a live improv show because that’s exactly what it was! Middleditch and Schwartz is a collection of the duo’s performances on tour, which was recorded pre-COVID, and it is the funniest comedy special I have seen in a very long time.

This completely original Netflix special features comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, who perform an hour of long-form improv, entirely unscripted, every episode. For those unfamiliar with the logistics of an improv show, the performers engage with the audience for a storyline prompt (e.g. setting and characters) and then the rest is, well . . . improvised. Usually, however, such shows are not long-form nor recorded to be put on Netflix, which is what makes this comedy special so impressive.

I have seen both Middleditch and Schwartz excel with scripted comedy — Middleditch in Silicon Valley and Schwartz in Parks and Recreation — but I wasn’t sure what to expect seeing them tackle such a difficult comedy act. Improv, especially, can be a hit or miss. But, from the very beginning of the first episode, I was captivated and already laughing. It was evident to me that the comedy duo had the perfect amount of chemistry to work well together, constantly bouncing off of each other, as well as maintaining the high energy necessary for an improv show to be a success.

I’ve delved a little into improv myself (before COVID, of course), which only makes me more appreciative of the high level of skill and technicality that Middleditch and Schwartz have shown. Improv in its basic form already requires a lot of vulnerability and precise comedic timing. I cannot begin to imagine how much expertise it must take to be able to formulate an hour-long show with a whole storyline and multiple characters, while also performing in front of hundreds of people.

However, I think the best part of Middleditch and Schwartz is the comedic brilliance that still comes through in their improvisation. I’ve seen several improv shows where the performers start to lose a bit of their energy and gravitate towards more unoriginal characters or storylines — this was absolutely not the case. The two performers played multiple characters interchangeably — there must have been at least five or six characters in every show — and each one was completely original, believable, and creative.

So if you’re looking to piss yourself laughing or just escape from the grim reality of our new normal, I highly recommend Middleditch and Schwartz as your next Netflix night-in. You can thank me later.