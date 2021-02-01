Asynchronous classes accommodate students’ unique circumstances

Among those who benefit from asynchronous learning are students in different time zones and ones with different access needs

by Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Synchronous online learning offers virtual face-to-face interaction that has often been missed during the pandemic. However, in the context of online education, synchronous learning is prone to more technical issues than any benefits can override. Asynchronous online learning offers more flexibility to students, and should be utilized more frequently across all SFU courses.

Asynchronous classes give students the opportunity to access their classes on demand. For example, pre-recorded lectures give students time and space to replay and rewind lectures. In contrast, live lectures require a strong internet connection, and students’ internet connection can crash at any time. Only 36% of rural communities in British Columbia have access to high-speed internet. Even in urban areas, the internet can be unreliable. In early January, my telecommunications provider had to repair damaged equipment in the neighbourhood, which disconnected the Wi-Fi for two days. Downloadable video or audio recordings offset these consequences and allow leisurely access to material without internet access.

Recordings also allow students to listen to lectures while they are doing other tasks, such as riding the bus, which helps them maximize their time. Additionally, students without strong internet connections are at a disadvantage for live course components with participation points. These students may not be able to easily participate because of potential audio or video failures. While the chat feature is an option, it delays students’ responses and tends to be cluttered.

Students living in areas hit hard by BC’s storms are particularly disadvantaged. According to BC Hydro, 220,000 customers on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and in the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior lost power due to a storm in early January. These kinds of storms are not one-time occurrences either; it is safe to say that their frequency means that power outages will continue to happen.

Pre-recorded lectures also accommodate international students in different time zones. While already struggling to get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep, students with time differences risk the consequences of sleep deprivation, which include lower grades and poor memory. Even students living in different Canadian time zones may not be able to adjust their sleep schedules over time.

Asynchronous classes also take into account that students have different schedules and living situations. A survey conducted by the SFSS in April 2020 found that only 35.5% of respondents had access to a quiet study area. Yet, students have to either stay in their distracting environment or risk exposure to others at public study locations. Students with full-time responsibilities, such as with family members or employment, are also more susceptible to time conflicts and may face burnout from having to attend live classes.

Because of these reasons, professors should strongly consider asynchronous teaching when planning their courses. Early in the semester, they should give their classes multiple choice surveys asking about factors like time zones and access to technology. With more information regarding students’ circumstances, professors can make informed decisions regarding asynchronous teaching.

As students face challenges including, but not limited to, unemployment, poor mental health, ineffective technology, and time differences, they require flexible course schedules that take into account their respective circumstances. Asynchronous learning demonstrates that adaptability must be mutual between educators and students to promote a flexible learning environment.