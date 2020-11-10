Need to Know, Need to Go November 9 to 15

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

South African Film Festival | November 1–12 | Cost: $10 | Online

The South African Film Festival will offer 15 documentaries and short films for online streaming, the proceeds of which will go to Education without Borders’ (EwB) programs in South Africa and Canada. Immerse yourself in the world of South African culture, history, and politics. Participants have a maximum of 24 hours to access their rented film. The films discuss various topics such as the rights of the San and Khoi Indigenous peoples, apartheid, Nelson Mandela’s activism, ballet, adoption, and poaching.

Eastside Culture Crawl | November 2–9, 12–15, 19–22 | Free | In-person at various venues and online

The 24th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is a visual arts, design, and crafts festival featuring 247 artists. The festival events include a silent auction, “artists’ demonstrations, workshops, [a] Talking Art series, and [the] Moving Art virtual exhibit.” At the Talking Art series, gain insight from the panel of artists who discuss their struggles adapting to a pandemic. All participants must wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Because no drop-in studio visits are permitted, book an appointment before visiting the studio. Virtual studio tours are available via live stream.

Lumière Vancouver | November 5–30 | Free | English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza

The 7th annual Lumière Vancouver, “an annual event inspired by light, art, and creative expression,” showcases light installations in English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza. After sunset, participants can enjoy the view of the grizzly bear and prism light installations. The event organizers recommend that participants wear face masks, sanitize their hands, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Canadian Online Jazz Festival | November 8–5 | Free | Online

Through a collaboration with jazz artists throughout Canada, several jazz festivals from several Canadian cities will feature performances from various music genres such as R&B, jazz, and soul. Please note that the 2020 Jazz Sudbury Festival and TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival are postponed.