By: Molly Lorette, Peak Associate

There’s rarely anything more intriguing than a well-written and morally complex villain. Of course, a cool motive rarely justifies the atrocities committed by a villain, but it does make the story much more exciting. Not to mention, villains always have the coolest movie music moments! Here are just a few of my favourite bangers that I think are best suited to those sympathetic villains we all know and love.

“Heaven Knows” — The Pretty Reckless

This is definitely the kind of song I would totally commit arson to (for legal reasons, this is definitely a joke). I would picture this villain as someone who has been driven to their actions by the unfortunate circumstances created around them, just understandable enough to be somewhat sympathetic. More than likely, they would be the kind of character motivated by revenge. Over time, they have been so blinded by anger and resentment that they won’t allow anyone (not even a hero) to stop them in their quest — all the while accompanied by post-grunge rock guitar riffs and themes of religious guilt.

“Uprising” — Muse

This is the kind of song I would imagine being used for a character who is the leader of some kind of anarchist movement dead set on overthrowing the government. So many different options have been exhausted, that they have come to believe that a complete blank slate is the only option for peace. Such a character would perfectly suit the overall mood of this rock anthem, which calls fellow anarchists to arms against corruption. Not to mention, Muse is no stranger to awesome music moments in movies (see: the vampire baseball scene in Twilight).

“I Will Never Die” — Delta Rae

I’ve always had a somewhat soft spot for villainized women in horror and I feel as though I would be somewhat remiss if I didn’t include them. This folk rock song is for the kind of villain that I imagine as either immortal or raised from the grave in some capacity. Though it may not be particularly badass in the classic sense, its slow drumbeats and eerie lyrics are perfect for a villain sharing the same dramatic flair as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, with the kind of motivating resentment that can only be strengthened from a supernaturally long lifetime.

“Toxic” — The Surfrajettes

No villainous movie moment could ever be complete without an awe-inspiring fight scene, and there’s no better background song than the 60s surfer rock cover of Britney Spears’ iconic song “Toxic.” To me, there is something very badass about subverting the familiar into the unfamiliar. I can’t help but imagine how awesome it would be to watch a villain and a hero face off against one another in a fight to a death, all the while accompanied by an upbeat beach-y guitar ditty.