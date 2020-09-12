Wildfire extinguished on Burnaby Mountain

Written by: Michelle Young, News Editor

On Friday, September 11 a fire was burning on the northern side of Burnaby Mountain. The Burnaby Fire Department was called at 12:20 p.m. for a fire that was “500 to 600 feet across,” according to assistant fire Chief Dave Younger on Burnaby Now. The fire was located around “the site of the old Shell gas station, north of University Drive.”

Around 5 p.m., Burnaby Fire stated on Twitter, that the “fire [was] extinguished quickly by a strong initial response and highly coordinated field operations.”

Younger said that a helicopter with a fire crew was called in from Chilliwack to aid with the wildfire. It took the crew nearly an hour to locate the source, and they believe it “started below a tree fort.” The cause is currently unknown.

Chief Safety Officer Mark LaLonde said in an email statement to The Peak that Campus Public Safety “took direction from [the Burnaby Fire Department]” and that “at no time was there a threat to the SFU community.”

