Need to Know, Need to Go September 28 to October 4

By: Ahad Ghani, SFU Student

Shot of Scotch Vancouver with Discover Dance! (online) | September 24–October 8 | Cost: Free

The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series, which showcases a wide range of dance genres, is set to feature an online presentation from the Scottish Highland dance organization Shot of Scotch Vancouver. Its performances are popular for incorporating contemporary dance pieces into the long-standing artform of Highland dance.

The performance, which is set to last approximately 40 minutes, is available to stream online at thedancecentre.ca starting September 24.

Surrey Art Gallery | Open Tuesday to Sunday | 13750 88 Avenue | Cost: Free

The Surrey Art Gallery is Metro Vancouver’s second largest public art museum. It houses art by a variety of local, national, and international artists. It also showcases a range of exhibitions, and admission is free. Current exhibitions opening in September include Searching for Surrey, a display of some of Surrey’s most popular architecture and landscapes, and Varvara and Mar: We Are the Clouds, an interactive outdoor artwork that has participants record themselves on-site and be transformed into moving clouds.

To learn more about their ongoing exhibitions, go to surrey.ca/arts-culture/surrey-art-gallery.

Vancouver Flea Market | October 3–4 | 703 Terminal Avenue Cost: | $1.50 Entry

The Vancouver Flea Market, the largest covered market in the lower mainland, is the ideal place for bargains on all kinds of things from collectibles to household items. The market has a wide variety of clothes, jewelry, electronics, art, tools, books, toys, music, vintage pieces, and much more to offer. Be sure to set aside a couple of hours to browse the entire market because the volume of offerings can be overwhelming. The market offers an on-site cafeteria to grab a quick meal as well.

The Vancouver Flea Market is open over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with physical distancing and sanitizing measures in place.

Vancouver International Film Festival (Online) | September 24–October 7 | Cost: starts at $9

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is still running until October 7 with over 100 films and events this year via VIFF Connect, VIFF’s new online streaming platform. Limited selections are also playing at Vancity Theatre and the Cinematheque.

The full line-up for the festival can be found at viff.org, along with a detailed breakdown of ticket and subscription information.