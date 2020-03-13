SFU Athletics events cancelled or postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty for sports leagues across the world.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

Amidst widespread uncertainty in the sports world due to the deepening of the COVID–19 pandemic, all SFU Athletics events scheduled for at least the remainder of the month have been postponed indefinitely. This includes softball, track and field, women’s golf, and hockey.

The GNAC released the following statement regarding the postponement of all athletic events: “In the interest of the safety of our student-athletes and the public at large, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference is suspending spring conference athletic competitions until further notice. This suspension is effective on Friday, March 13.”

The NCAA is also subject to widespread cancellations, including “Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.”

SFU Hockey will also be unable to participate in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) playoffs given that the league has decided “to postpone [their] post-season effective immediately and to re-evaluate the situation in the coming weeks.”

Check out the SFU Athletics and BCIHL websites for the most recent updates on this constantly evolving situation.