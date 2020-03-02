SFSS Election Slogan Generator

Want to join the race but don’t have time to create a platform? Problem solved

Written by Gabrielle McLaren, Editor-in-Chief

The first letter of your name

A: Inspire

B: Aspire

C: Uplift

D: Free

E: Build

F: Lead

G: Revolutionize

H: Dream

I: Earn

J: Audit

K: Transform

L: Commit to

M: Invest in

N: Motivate

O: Become

P: Innovate

Q: Encourage

R: Secure

S: Ignite

T: Achieve

U: Abolish

V: Impress

W: Imagine

X: Awaken

Y: Appease

Z: Feed

Describe your pants

Blue: Students

Black: The SFSS

Beige: UBC

Grey: Change

Green: The Deficit

Burgundy: The World

Patterned: Snacks

Colourful: Tuition

I’m actually wearing a skirt or dress: The Bears

I’m not wearing pants: The Gondola