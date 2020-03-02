SFSS Election Slogan Generator

Written by Gabrielle McLaren, Editor-in-Chief
The first letter of your name
A: Inspire
B: Aspire
C: Uplift
D: Free
E: Build
F: Lead
G: Revolutionize
H: Dream
I: Earn
J: Audit
K: Transform
L: Commit to
M: Invest in
N: Motivate
O: Become
P: Innovate
Q: Encourage
R: Secure
S: Ignite
T: Achieve
U: Abolish
V: Impress
W: Imagine
X: Awaken
Y: Appease
Z: Feed
Describe your pants
Blue: Students
Black: The SFSS
Beige: UBC
Grey: Change
Green: The Deficit
Burgundy: The World
Patterned: Snacks
Colourful: Tuition
I’m actually wearing a skirt or dress: The Bears
I’m not wearing pants: The Gondola