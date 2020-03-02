SFSS Election Slogan Generator

Want to join the race but don’t have time to create a platform? Problem solved

By
Humour
-

Written by Gabrielle McLaren, Editor-in-Chief

The first letter of your name

A: Inspire 

B: Aspire  

C: Uplift 

D: Free 

E:  Build 

F:  Lead 

G: Revolutionize 

H:  Dream  

I: Earn 

J: Audit  

K: Transform 

L:  Commit to 

M: Invest in 

N: Motivate 

O: Become

P: Innovate 

Q: Encourage 

R: Secure 

S: Ignite 

T: Achieve 

U: Abolish 

V: Impress 

W: Imagine

X: Awaken 

Y: Appease 

Z: Feed

Describe your pants

Blue:  Students 

Black: The SFSS 

Beige: UBC 

Grey:  Change

Green: The Deficit 

Burgundy: The World 

Patterned: Snacks 

Colourful: Tuition 

I’m actually wearing a skirt or dress: The Bears

I’m not wearing pants: The Gondola

