Latest COVID-19 measures affect classes, libraries, food services, recreation, and more

Students can refer to SFU’s FAQ page for more information as the situation develops

By: Gurpreet Kambo, News Editor

In-person instruction and exams cancelled

SFU sent out an email yesterday stating that as of March 17, 2020, they will be discontinuing all in-person instruction, including exams. The email stated that students should check their SFU Mail accounts and class Canvas pages for specific instructions on how their classes are proceeding. This follows similar announcements from other local institutions, including BCIT, Capilano University, and Langara College.

A letter from Andrew Petter entitled “COVID-19: A Test of our Mettle and Humanity,” indicates that professors and teaching assistants will have until March 19 to plan and implement the shift. Petter also explained that BC’s Public Health Officer has said there is no need for post-secondary institutions to close.

The email added that, though some students may be considering leaving the Lower Mainland, or Canada, that SFU is committed to supporting those students who remain.

“Though the COVID-19 pandemic knows no boundaries, neither does our shared humanity. We are all in this together. And, if we pull together, we can come through this a better and more compassionate community, province and country,” stated Petter.

SFU libraries to close

According to SFU’s COVID-19 FAQ, as of 5 p.m. on March 17, SFU’s Fraser and Belzberg libraries will close until further notice. The W.A.C. Bennett library will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday March 20, and then will close until further notice.

All library workshops, events, and seminars have been suspended. All holds, recalls, and late fees are also suspended, with no fees being charged after March 13.

According to the notice from SFU Library, all services that can be transitioned to online delivery will do so, including research help via email, chat and videoconferencing.

SFU Recreation facilities suspended

All sports and recreational activities at SFU will be suspended as of March 17 at 5 p.m., until further notice. The Lorne Davies Complex will also be closed. Refunds for paid memberships and programs will be considered at a later date.

Parking on Burnaby Campus to be made free of charge

All parking on SFU Burnaby campus will be free of charge for the time being, so as to accommodate community members who wish to avoid public transit. Parking permit holders will be refunded their fees from March 15 to the end of the semester.

Campus shuttle suspended

SFU Burnaby’s campus shuttle will be suspended until further notice.

Food services

SFU’s Dining Hall remains open, with a seating capacity of 50. Takeout is now being offered at the Dining Hall.

Starbucks Cornerstone, Tim Hortons, and Renaissance café in the AQ remain open with adjusted hours. All other food providers are closed, or will be closing shortly, including Mackenzie Café and The Study.

SFU Bookstore, Spirit Shop, and Document Solutions to close

The Bookstore and Spirit Shop on all campuses will close until April 20, though online book sales will continue.

Document Solutions will suspend in-person service, but services will continue via phone and email.