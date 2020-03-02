Coming Up at SFU: March 2–8

By: Paige Riding, News Writer

The Politics of Parody: a conversation with Hadi Khorsandi and Dr. Mostafa Abedinifard

March 1 | 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m. | SFU Harbour Centre, Room 1900 | Free | Registration Required

SFU’s Department of History presents an afternoon conversation with satirist and poet Hadi Khorsandi, and UBC Department of Asian Studies professor Dr. Mostafa Abedinifard. This free event will take place at SFU Harbour Centre and will explore political and cultural issues through the use of satire and humour. Khorsandi will be discussing his life’s work and latest projects with Abedinifard, who is an “expert on modern satire in Iran,” according to the event description. Registration is available on SFU’s event website.

SCA Spring Mainstage Presents: 1690 Matthews

February 26–29 & March 3–7 | 8 p.m. | Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre — SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts | $7 for SFU students and alumni, $10 for SFU faculty/ staff and seniors, or $15 for general admission

Simon Fraser University’s School for the Contemporary Arts (SCA) will present a spring production of 1690 Matthews. The event’s website states that the play is about the topics of social media and racism, and asks “what a house can teach us about the beliefs and values of the people who built it, lived in it, and currently occupy it.”

The performances span across two weeks. Held at the Wong Experimental Theatre at 149 West Hastings, the ticketed event offers discounts for SFU students, alumni, and faculty/staff. Tickets are available online.

Movie Mondays @ Out On Campus Presents: Booksmart

March 2 | 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. | TC 314N,Burnaby | Free | Registration required

As part of their recurring series of film screenings, SFSS’s Out On Campus will show the 2019 coming-of-age comedy, Booksmart. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film follows overachievers and high school seniors Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) as they attempt to make up for lost time during their high school careers in the span of a single night. Information about event accessibility can be found on the event’s page.

The event is free to register, but spaces are limited for each movie. Future film events can be found on their weekly event’s Facebook page.

Understanding and Coping with Anxiety and Depression

March 3 | 11:30 a.m.–1:20 p.m. | SFU Sustainable Energy Engineering Building, Theatre, Room 1002, Surrey | Free | Registration required

Clinical Counsellor Dr. Shona Adams and Masters in Counselling Practicum Student Robert Hall will host a free seminar open to all SFU students, faculty, and staff. This event will cover strategies to “cope with anxiety and low mood,” according to the event page. The seminar will be held on the Surrey campus in room SYRE 1002 in the new Sustainable Energy Engineering Building.

7 Minute Majors

March 5 | 10:30 p.m.–12:20 p.m. | Saywell Hall 10051, Burnaby | Free | Registration required

Many students enter university with a lack of certainty about their major, or are curious about other areas of study that they may consider minoring in. If this is you, check out SFU’s 7 Minute Majors. This free, informal event will introduce you to a variety of departments as you travel around in small groups to speak with peers. Free refreshments will be provided, too. Registration is available on the event page.