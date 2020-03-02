Check out these artsy events coming to a campus near you

by Kim Regala, Staff Writer

This is How Distant I Am: A Workshop Interstecting the Works of Helen Cho, Theresa Hak Kyun Cha’s “Dictee,” and the Self Abolished through the Wreckage of Context

Wednesday, March 4 | 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. | SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 W Hastings St.

With a title this lengthy, Audain Gallery’s upcoming workshop is sure to offer you an enlightening experience about art. “This is How Distant I Am” is described as an exploration of “how (or whether) we can create resistant forms of knowledge together.” The workshop will carry out a collective reading of Theresa Hak Kyung Cha’s literary work Dictee (1982), the excerpt that inspired Helen Cho’s Space Silence — Audain Gallery’s current exhibition. Together, participants will engage in 10-minute intervals of discussion and note-taking based around the book about the Korean revolutionary Yu Guan Soon, Joan of Arc, Demeter and Persephone, Cha’s mother Hyung Soon Huo (a Korean born in Manchuria to first-generation Korean exiles), and Cha herself. This workshop provides a great opportunity to further engage with the text, as well as to learn more about how Cho’s work fits into the dialogue that Dictee has constructed.

VIFF Ignite: Campus Screening of Raf

Wednesday, March 4 | 6:30 p.m. | SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 W Hastings St.

Free movies are always a good time, but it gets better with this event that aims to celebrate the works of Canadian directors. VIFF Ignite, curated by the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), is a series of free campus film screenings for students to discover the incredible works that BC cinema has to offer. This week, VIFF is coming to SFU with Raf — the story of a young woman in her 20s, in the midst of getting evicted from her Vancouver basement suite. When she meets the wealthy and charismatic Tal, Raf is inspired to make changes in her deadbeat lifestyle. All is well until one weekend, when Tal’s intentions in the friendship are revealed. Directed by Canadian-born filmmaker Harry Cepka, this film is a telling tale of friendship and the divides of social class. Free tickets can be acquired on the event’s page.

SFU Movie Nights: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Thursday, March 5 | 6 p.m. | SFU Burnaby at AQ 3159

Can’t make it to VIFF Ignite’s Raf, or just looking to take up every possible free movie opportunity? You’re in luck with SFU Movie Nights, a free event hosted by SFU, SFU Student Central, and the SFSS every Thursday. This week, they’re playing Avengers: Age of Ultron, a treat for all Marvel movie buffs. Most of you probably already know how this sequel goes, but here’s a quick refresher: Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) and Bruce Banner (AKA the Hulk) attempt to revive a peacekeeping program. Things go south and our beloved superheroes must team up to defeat the ultra-villainous Ultron in order to keep Earth safe. Like all Marvel classics, this movie is jam-packed with thrill and adventure that’s sure to make your Thursday viewing an exciting one. And if that’s not tempting enough, they also offer free popcorn fresh out of the machine.