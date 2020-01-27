Written by: Meera Eragoda, Staff Writer

Ready, Set, Craft: SAAM Creative Bash

January 28 | James Douglas Safe Study Area | 12 p.m.—3 p.m.| Free

January is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and SFU is running a series of events with the goal of raising awareness, addressing sexual violence, and promoting a necessary and positive environment of “consent, care, and respect.” This event focuses on the importance of creating and supporting a culture of consent. Attendees will have the opportunity to get creative and make buttons and shirts to spread awareness about consent culture.

Bunny Café

January 29 | Maggie Benston Centre 0300, Group Rooms 1 & 2 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | Free

SFU’s Health & Counselling is partnering up with Rabbitats Rescue Society to bring you BUNNIES. What better way to practice self-care than by getting some bunny cuddles? They will be running five 45-minute sessions throughout the day, all of which will be first come, first serve. This event is sure to be popular so be sure to get there early. The Bunny Cafe will be accepting donations to Rabbitats.

Rabbitats is a non-profit charity whose goal is to “safely house the large (and ever expanding) feral rabbit population in a sustainable and affordable way.”

The session times are as follows:

Session #1 – 11:00 a.m.–11:45 a.m.

Session #2 – 11:45 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Session #3 – 12:35 p.m.–1:20 p.m.

Session #4 – 1:25 p.m.–2:10 p.m.

Session #5 – 2:15 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

Further details can be found on the SFU events page.

A Shield and An Ornament

January 29 | Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue, RM 320–370 | 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. | Free

Keynote speaker for SFU’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), Vivek Shraya, will be reading excerpts from her newest books “I’m Afraid of Men” and “Death Threat”, followed by a Q&A related to the themes present in the books. According to the Eventbrite page, the discussion will centre around “the relationships between transphobia, art and resilience . . . as they relate to building awareness around the impacts of gender-based violence.” In light of transphobic events in the Fall 2019 semester, this event will contribute to an ongoing conversation at SFU regarding transphobia and accessibility for transgendered persons.

Shraya is a multidisciplinary artist, Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Calgary, and five-time Lambda Award winner.

Registration is required, and can be found on the SFU events page.

One Book One SFU

January 30 | Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema | 7 p.m. | Free

As part of SFU’s ongoing One Book One SFU series, Esi Edugyan will be giving a reading from her latest award-winning novel, Washington Black. According to a statement from the Publisher on the novel, it “span[s] the Caribbean to the frozen Far North, London to Morocco.” Following the reading will be a discussion on the novel facilitated by award-winning journalist and author, Omar El Akkad.

Edugyan is a John Hopkins University graduate, winner of the Scotiabank Giller Prize for both Washington Black and Half-Blood Blues, and a finalist for five other awards.

Registration is required, and can be found on the SFU events page.