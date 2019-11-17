The Try Guys’ self-help book adds a personal touch to their media offerings

By: Tiffany Chang, Peak Associate

I’m sure nearly every millennial knows who Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang — a.k.a. “The Try Guys” — are. With over 800 million views and 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube, I think it’s safe to say that they’re internet royalty in their own right. On top of the many things these men have accomplished in the online world since the group’s inception five years ago, The Try Guys also released a self-help book called The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, back on June 18.

The book is (literally and figuratively) a colourful glimpse into their lives as founders of an independent enterprise after famously distancing themselves from the media giant Buzzfeed. From reflecting on defining events during childhood and their “epic fail” moments on camera, to discussions about various relationship dynamics and embracing major lifestyle changes, The Hidden Power of F*cking Up is definitely an inspirational read.

I don’t want to reveal too much about the book, but each Try Guy appropriately receives an equal amount of sections, allowing them to shine individually. I would say the most hilarious, but also emotionally satisfying, things the book discussed was their collective agreement to assign challenges to one another tackling long-term insecurities. This challenge especially impacted Eugene, as his challenge involved showing outward displays of affection towards extended family members. And, to existing fans out there who are familiar with the Try Guys’ personalities, you know this is a painfully awkward undertaking for him. The results will without a doubt surprise you.

The overarching message throughout the book is that failing is an essential stepping stone in achieving success. They simultaneously encourage readers to not be afraid of broadening their horizons, even if they f*ck up along the way. Dwelling on the fact that what you tried went wrong isn’t the best course of action. Rather, be introspective about it and look at the unintended outcome as a way you can grow. Making an effort to explore different opportunities and refusing to throw in the towel is the important aspect — not the failure itself.

Overall, the main purpose behind the videos The Try Guys have produced is to learn something new by taking chances on what the world has to offer. This message further resonates in the book. If you’re wanting to find a book that is motivational and deeply personal, I definitely recommend you give The Hidden Power of F*cking Up a shot.