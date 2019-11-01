Slow start costs Clan against rival Spartans

By: Michael Lenko, Peak Associate

After taking three of four points in their previous two home games, SFU Hockey tried and failed to take down their main rival, the Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans, at the Langley Events Centre. It was the first 2019–20 BCIHL season meeting between the two squads. The Clan picked up the win in their only preseason matchup.

In the opening frame, the Spartans came out firing on all cylinders. Less than two minutes into the game, an unlucky rebound turned into a Spartan goal after Hayden Guilderson was left untouched in front of the Clan net. The Spartans continued their first period onslaught with Evan Last picking the top corner over SFU goaltender Patrick Zubick’s shoulder. Last would add another on a backdoor pass in the last minute of the period to secure a 3–0 lead for TWU heading into the intermission. The Spartans outshot the Clan 19–13 through 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Clan would begin to fight their way back into the game. Trevor Arye brought the Clan to within two early in the second, and the period saw more back and forth action with no other scoring.

In the third, the Clan started to dominate the play and their hard work was rewarded with Mac Colasimone’s third goal of the season. This would be as close as the Clan would get though, as the Spartans starter Lucas Mills shut the door the rest of the way.

While the loss and ugly start to the game were disappointing for the Clan, there were some positives to take. The Clan were able to keep pace with, and even outplay, the defending BCIHL champions for the better part of 40 minutes. Mac Colasimone notched his seventh and eighth points of the year, which is a team high in the early stages of the season. Zubick turned in another solid effort between the pipes, stopping 27 Spartan shots on the night. On the critical side, the Clan will have to find a way to play a full 60 minutes, something that has been a problem so far on the season.

The Clan will not have long to wait for a rematch as they will host the Spartans in their next game. This rematch will start a busy month for the Clan that will see them play seven times within the month.