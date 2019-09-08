SFU Sports: The week ahead

Clan football, volleyball, soccer and more on the docket for the week of Sept 9–15

By: Dylan Webb – Sports editor

The SFU athletics schedule will intensify this weekend with men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and football getting their 2019 seasons underway. Unfortunately for SFU sports fans craving some live action, none of the teams will play at home until the following weekend. Regardless, here’s a brief round up of all SFU sports action lined up for the week of Sept 9–15:

Men’s soccer:

On the heels of an enormously successful 2018 season, the SFU Men’s Soccer team will look to rekindle last year’s momentum in a meeting with Cal State Dominguez Hills in Lacey, Washington. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. on September 12.

Volleyball:

Following a trip to Utah for the Dixie State Classic last weekend, the Clan will pay a visit to San Bernardino, California for the D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase that spans September 12–14. The team will face off against Cal State San Bernardino, Cal State San Marcos, Point Loma Nazarene University, and Biola University in the four game tournament.

Women’s soccer:

The SFU Women’s Soccer team will visit San Marcos, California on Sept 14 for the first game of their season. The Clan will look to begin integrating a host of new recruits into their team culture on a long road trip to begin their 2019 campaign. The match begins at 12:30 p.m.

Football:

The Clan will visit Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas for their second game of the 2019 season. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. (PST) on September 14 at the Lagrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field.