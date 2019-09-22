SFU Sports: The week ahead

By: Dylan Webb, Sports editor

The SFU athletics schedule intensifies this week, highlighted by home games for football and women’s soccer. Here’s a brief breakdown of all the SFU sports action lined up for the week of September 22–29.

Women’s Soccer:

The SFU Women’s Soccer team will play two games this week, which includes their much anticipated home opener on September 28 at 1 p.m. Despite construction on the new stadium, the game will still be held at Terry Fox Field and will be played against Western Washington University. Before travelling home for the opener, the Clan will stop in at Stanislaus State University for a 2 p.m. kickoff in Turlock, California on September 22 to conclude their season opening road trip.

Football:

Following their home opener, the Clan hosts Azusa Pacific University for their second consecutive home game to start their 2019 GNAC schedule. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on September 28 at Swangard stadium. The Clan continues to play home games off-campus while the new stadium is constructed at Terry Fox Field.

Hockey:

The SFU Men’s Hockey team returned to the ice last weekend for their first game since last years disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Trinity Western University Spartans. After the UBC Thunderbirds cancelled what would have been the pre-season opener for the Clan, the team started their 2019 season against the same opponent that finished their 2018 season. The Clan will now use a week off to prepare for their cross-continent road trip to Worcester, MA for their final two pre-season games, both against NCAA Division 1 competition.

Volleyball:

Having kicked off GNAC play with two home games last week, the SFU Volleyball team will travel to Oregon for their first two in-conference, road games of the season. After a visit to Portland to play Concordia University on September 26, the team will move to Monmouth for a contest against Western Oregon University on September 28.