For the past two weeks, candidates for the 2019 SFSS elections have been campaigning for student votes. Students voted from March 19-21, and the results are in!

The SFSS’s 2019/2020 Board of Directors is as follows:

President: Giovanni HoSang

VP Student Services: Christina Loutsik

VP University Relations: Shina Kaur

VP Finance: Tawanda Nigel Chitapi

VP External Relations: Jasdeep Gill

VP Student Life: Jessica Nguyen

At Large Representatives: Maneet Aujla and Rayhaan Khan

Applied Sciences Representative: Nick Chubb

Arts and Social Sciences Representative: Jennifer Chou

Business Representative: Andrew Wong

Communication, Arts, and Technology Representative: Fiona Li

Education Representative: Emerly Liu

Environment Representative: Julian Loutsik

Health Sciences Representative: Osob Mohamed

Sciences Representative: Simran Uppal

Editors Note: Expect more coverage on the new and exiting board members soon.