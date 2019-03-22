For the past two weeks, candidates for the 2019 SFSS elections have been campaigning for student votes. Students voted from March 19-21, and the results are in!
The SFSS’s 2019/2020 Board of Directors is as follows:
President: Giovanni HoSang
VP Student Services: Christina Loutsik
VP University Relations: Shina Kaur
VP Finance: Tawanda Nigel Chitapi
VP External Relations: Jasdeep Gill
VP Student Life: Jessica Nguyen
At Large Representatives: Maneet Aujla and Rayhaan Khan
Applied Sciences Representative: Nick Chubb
Arts and Social Sciences Representative: Jennifer Chou
Business Representative: Andrew Wong
Communication, Arts, and Technology Representative: Fiona Li
Education Representative: Emerly Liu
Environment Representative: Julian Loutsik
Health Sciences Representative: Osob Mohamed
Sciences Representative: Simran Uppal
Editors Note: Expect more coverage on the new and exiting board members soon.