Peak pet contest participation trophies

Written and compiled by: Gabrielle McLaren

Eyes that see my soul and convince me it is whole: Louie

Longest pet: Scarlett

Comfiest pet: Aria

America’s Next Masterpet: Daisy

Baddest Boy: Argo

The Pet That Got Away: Peach

Mostest toeses: Claire

Both a pitcher and a belly-itcher: Acorn

Most likely to succeed: Finnigan (white small doggo)

Straight-up fucking majestic: Finnigan (Lion doggo)

SFU Sports MVP (Most Valuable Puppo): Kuma

Biggest tongue: Arrow

Most likely to have a Tumblr: Pancho

Most mood: Wilson

Air Buddiest: Simba

Most likely to convince me to go to the Dark Side: Kylo Ren

Most chonkiest: Maeby