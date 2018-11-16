Peak pet contest participation trophies

Written and compiled by: Gabrielle McLaren
Check out the grand prize winners here
Eyes that see my soul and convince me it is whole: Louie
Longest pet: Scarlett
Comfiest pet: Aria
America’s Next Masterpet: Daisy
Baddest Boy: Argo
The Pet That Got Away: Peach
Mostest toeses: Claire
Both a pitcher and a belly-itcher: Acorn
Most likely to succeed: Finnigan (white small doggo)
Straight-up fucking majestic: Finnigan (Lion doggo)
SFU Sports MVP (Most Valuable Puppo): Kuma
Biggest tongue: Arrow
Most likely to have a Tumblr: Pancho
Most mood: Wilson
Air Buddiest: Simba
Most likely to convince me to go to the Dark Side: Kylo Ren
Most chonkiest: Maeby