Historic SFU men’s soccer season ends in disappointment

By: Victor Gouchee

The Simon Fraser University men’s soccer team has concluded their 2018 season and some may be left with a feeling of uncertainty.

For the first time in five seasons, the team began preseason away from Burnaby by training and playing exhibition games in Norway. This proved very beneficial; several new players had been added to the squad during the offseason, and the team’s coaching staff used this trip to develop connections between the guys.

The chemistry created in Norway was quickly evident on the field. SFU kickstarted the season with a four-game trip in California that ended in a perfect 4–0–0 — the Clan outscored their opponents 10–2 overall. The Clan went on to play four games without conceding a single goal, scoring 18 in the process.

Throughout this Great North Athletic Conference (GNAC) season, SFU dominated from start to finish. Game in and game out, the Clan was led by three of the best attacking players in the conference. Sophomore forward Matteo Polisi led the conference in goals (18) and points (47) while being second in the conference in assists (11), only behind fellow Clan teammate, Mamadi Camara, who led the way with 13.

The defensive end of the Clan was just as productive. Sophomore goalkeeper Luciano Trasolini led the conference with shutouts (11), save percentage (.810) and goals against average (.44).

The lone Canadian school ultimately took home all five of the individual honours. Head coach Clint Schneider was the GNAC Coach of the Year, but that is not the award he set his sights on.

“I have a great coaching staff and a great group of players that wanted to learn and grow,” said Schneider. “I appreciate the award, but I would trade it if that meant winning a national title.”

Senior fullback Michael North won Defensive Player of the Year, freshman centre back Joost Mangert won Freshman of the Year, and goalkeeper Luciano Trasolini won Conference Newcomer of the Year. Additionally, senior forward Mamadi Camara, in his last season with the Clan, captained his side and was voted the GNAC Player of the Year.

“It feels good to receive individual recognition for all of the hard work that I put in and I’m proud to receive that award during my last season at SFU, it’s a great way to end it. But it wouldn’t have been possible if we didn’t do so well as a team either so I’m grateful to my teammates and coaches for the unbelievable year,” said Camara.

As well as the individual awards, SFU also landed several players on all-conference teams. Both of the Polisi brothers, Camara, North, Mangert, Trasolini, and sophomore forward Connor Glennon received all-conference First Team nods. Junior full back Eric De Graaf was also named to the all-conference Second Team, and junior midfielders Rahid Rahiem and Quinn Dawson along with sophomore defender Florian Lagenegger were honourable mentions.

These awards recognized an extremely successful regular season. SFU ranked #1 in the entire NCAA DII due to their 16-game winning streak — a ranking, and win streak, they would hold until the last week of the GNAC season.

During that last week, SFU’s unbeaten streak broke against their border rivals in Bellingham, Washington. The game was more open than the games the Clan were used to playing in throughout the season, and Western Washington was able to get a goal in the first half, forcing SFU to try to come from behind for the first time this season. Ultimately, the Clan could not find an equalizer, and the team tasted defeat for the first time in 17 matches.

Despite the loss, SFU still clinched their third consecutive GNAC title. Therefore, they received an automatic place in the national tournament. As the #1 seed in the west, they would face either #4 Fresno Pacific, or #5 Cal Poly Pomona.

Being the #1 seed usually gives your school the chance to host the playoff matches. However, since SFU is the lone Canadian school in the NCAA, they are forced to host their playoff matches on American soil. Seattle Pacific University allowed SFU to host at their field, but the Clan still had no home-field advantage.

Cal Poly would end up disposing of Fresno Pacific to set up yet another meeting with SFU. This season, the Clan had beat Cal Poly, in Pomona, 3–0, and being the higher seed, SFU were heavy favorites heading into the contest. Both teams played conservatively in the match’s early moments, leading into a very even game for most of the 90 minutes. Scoreless after regulation, the game headed into extra time.

In the NCAA, extra time means playing on golden goal, or sudden-death overtime, which is not very common in other soccer leagues around the world. In the first half of extra time, Cal Poly knocked SFU out of the national tournament early for the third year in a row.

When asked what went wrong for the Clan, captain Camara had this to say:

“Nothing really went wrong. We lost in overtime because of the golden goal rule, so, if anything, the system is to blame for that. We executed the game plan and played well. Left everything out there. They probably have more experience in games like that since they made the national final and final four in the past four years.”

Additionally, head coach Clint Schneider said:

“Thought we played well enough to win the game. We had good energy and we executed the game plan . . . we just didn’t finish the chances that we created.”

Ultimately a disappointing end to a very successful regular season, SFU will be out for revenge next season.

“We will continue to work hard in the offseason to bring the best Canadian kids into the program. We will continue to help them grow and get better in the environment,” said Schneider.

Some of the best Canadian players on the team have now played their last game for SFU. Defender Michael North and forwards Dzenan Bezdrob and Mamadi Camara will move on from NCAA soccer now. The GNAC Player of the Year, Mamadi Camara had this to say when asked what his next move is.

“Don’t know exactly where, but I will be playing soccer again that’s for sure. With the new Canadian Premier League (CPL) starting next spring, opportunities for us Canadian players are promising. I just need a coach who believes in me like Clint [Schneider] did four years ago. The best is yet to come.”